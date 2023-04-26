Dublin Airport announces year-round flights to Dallas, Texas

Transatlantic travel is recovering strongly, with American now expanding services

American Airlines will fly year-round from Dublin Airport to Dallas Fort Worth, it has been announced.

The airline currently operates the service as a summer-only route, with daily departures. From October, that will change to a year-round arrangement.

American has also confirmed that it will expand its daily summer service between Dublin and Charlotte, with the service starting earlier on March 5 next year.

"Demand has increased steadily over the past 15 months following the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions, and we anticipate that other summer-only transatlantic routes will also soon become year-round services,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport’s Chief Commercial and Development Officer.

Aer Lingus is operating its largest ever transatlantic schedule this year, with 15 services including a new route to Cleveland, Ohio, set for take off in May.

Other schedule boosts sees routes to Boston, New York JFK, Chicago and Washington DC operate double-daily during the peak summer season.

“We are thrilled to be carrying even more passengers between Dublin and some of our biggest US hubs,” said Kyle Mabry of American Airlines.

“As we’ve seen over the last 12 months, travel is high on agendas for both Irish and American travellers, so we’re looking forward to continue providing them with a year-round service from October.”

Last year, passenger numbers at Dublin Airport exceeded 28.1m, representing an 85pc recovery of 2019 levels.

However, figures for the first months of 2023 have been surpassing those of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

Since August, it says around 90pc of passengers have passed through security screening “in under 20 minutes".