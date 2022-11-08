Dublin Airport announces new flights to Tel Aviv in Israel

El Al Israel Airlines will launch direct flights from Dublin to Tel Aviv from March 26, 2023, Dublin Airport has announced.

The flights will operate three times weekly, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, on a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Flight time will be approximately six hours, with both business and economy classes on board.

El Al had previously planned a route from Dublin to Tel Aviv for 2020, but it did not take off due to the collapse in aviation during the pandemic.

“The addition of this direct route will open up a new sun destination for Irish travellers and is likely to prove popular also with those seeking to make a pilgrimage journey to the Holy Land,” said Dublin Airport’s Managing Director, Vincent Harrison.

It will also open a connection between the tech sectors in both countries, and provide a midway link between Tel Aviv and New York.

"A large Israeli community lives in Dublin, mainly high-tech workers who work in international tech companies that are based in Dublin to serve Europe and the Middle East," El Al chief executive Dina Ben Tal Ganancia told Reuters.

The announcement was made at World Travel Market, and follows Dublin Airport’s news of a new direct flight to Bergen, Norway, with Widerøe from April next.

The airport has steadily been building back its route network since the pandemic, with just over 2.7 million passengers travelling through in October – 94pc of the passenger numbers seen in October 2019.

Over 370,000 people passed through over the October bank holiday alone, a period for which parking also sold out.

"Security processing times were stable, with virtually all passengers passing through security in well under 30 minutes, as has been the case since the start of August,” said DAA spokesperson, Graeme McQueen.

More than 23.6m passengers have now travelled through Dublin Airport in the first ten months of 2022, representing an increase of 300pc versus last year and around 83pc of 2019 levels, it says.