Dublin Airport announces new direct flights to Jersey

Blue Islands will fly from Dublin to Jersey in 2022

Blue Islands will fly direct between Dublin Airport and Jersey from next March, the airport has announced.

The Channel Islands airline will fly the route six times weekly from March to October of 2022, with prices starting from £49.99 (€58.50) each-way.

Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands, set just 22.5km from France.

“Jersey is a truly beautiful island with many historical sights, stunning sandy beaches and bays. We are delighted to add it as a new destination to our route network,” said Dublin Airport MD, Vincent Harrison.

Dublin is working to rebuild a route network decimated during the pandemic. Passenger numbers have been picking up, but remained 63pc below pre-Covid levels in August.

Just over 2.9 million passengers travelled through the airport in the first eight months of 2021, representing an 87pc decrease when compared to the same period in 2019.

This month, it also announced a new Logainair service between Dublin and Teesside – a four times weekly route set for take off from May of 2022.

Loganair returned to Dublin Airport this month, commencing a four times weekly Dublin to Aberdeen service.

In other news, American Airlines has told Clare FM that it is “already selling tickets” for flights from Shannon to Philadelphia from May 9 of next year.

Last week, United Airlines confirmed that it would resume flying from Shannon to Newark from March.

The White House has said fully vaccinated travellers from a raft of countries, including Ireland, can return to the US from “early November”, but no transatlantic flights are operating from Shannon at present.

The Co Clare airport has seen the return of 18 services since the lifting of travel restrictions on July 19, with six new Ryanair services scheduled for winter – to London Luton, Budapest, Fuerteventura, Edinburgh, Turin and Birmingham.

Aer Lingus recently resumed a temporary service to London Heathrow while the runway at Cork Airport is being upgraded, but has not yet announced any other Shannon plans.