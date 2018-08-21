Dublin Airport announces new direct flights to Dallas

American Airlines will fly direct between Dublin and Dallas Fort Worth from next summer, Dublin Airport has announced.

The seasonal service, set to launch on June 6 and run to September 28 of next year, will be Ireland's only direct route to Texas.

American will operate the flights with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in a 285-seat three-class configuration, with Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

Flights will depart Dallas at 20.35, arriving in Dublin at 11.40 the following day, with the return route taking off from Dublin at 13.40 and arriving in Dallas at 17.45, American says.

Dallas Fort Worth is American's largest hub for connecting traffic, opening up a host of onward destinations in the US and Latin America to Irish travellers.

Transatlantic travel has been growing apace at Dublin Airport, which recently opened a €16 million transfer hub catering for connecting passengers.

Dallas will be the airport's 22nd North American destination.

“This new route is great news for tourist businesses throughout the country, as it will open up a new direct market for inbound business and leisure visitors from the United States,” said Vincent Harrison, the airport's Managing Director.

Online Editors