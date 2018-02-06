Dublin Airport announces new direct flights to Croatia

Croatia Airlines will launch a new, twice-weekly service from Dublin to Zagreb this summer, Dublin Airport has announced.

The direct flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays between May and October, with return tickets from €189, according to the airport.

The route joins Ryanair's existing services from Dublin to Zadar, and Aer Lingus's direct routes to Dubrovnik, Split and Pula. Croatia Airlines (croatiaairlines.com) is its country's national carrier, and passengers will also be able to connect via its hub to Split, Dubrovnik, Zadar and Pula.

Zagreb church - St Mark's. Photo: Deposit

It is one of three new airlines launching services at Dublin this year - with Iceland Air flying to Reykjavik from May, and Cathay Pacific to Hong Kong from June. "We see the introduction of this flight as a contribution to the development of tourism in both countries and we are looking forward to seeing many Irish citizens in the Croatian capital, as well as in other parts of Croatia,” said Jasmin Bajić, President & CEO of Croatia Airlines.

“We are delighted to welcome Croatia Airlines to Dublin Airport and to Ireland,” added Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison. “Zagreb is vibrant city filled with culture and history and I have no doubt it will be a popular destination."

Online Editors