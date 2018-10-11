Travel Travel News

Thursday 11 October 2018

Dublin Airport announces new direct flights to Calgary in Canada

WestJet's new service to Canada's fourth-largest city will take off in 2019, our Travel Editor writes

Calgary, Alberta, Canada
A WestJet aircraft takes off from Vancouver. Photo: Deposit
Pól Ó Conghaile

Canadian airline WestJet is to launch a new service between Dublin and Calgary, in the province of Alberta, next summer.

The route will operate three times weekly on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, with 320 seats in a three-classes - Business, Economy and Premium Economy.

Economy fares are currently showing from €248 each-way on the airline's website, with Premium from €609 and Business from €1,034 on the eight-hour route.

Calgary is Canada's fourth-largest city, and will be one of six Canadian destinations served directly from Dublin Airport in summer 2019 - along with Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, St John’s in Newfoundland and Hamilton, Ontario.

Last month, Aer Lingus announced a new direct flight to Montreal, which will start from August next on the first of its new Airbus A321 neo long-range aircraft, while Norwegian's new services to Hamilton take off next March.

“Calgary, which has about the population as Dublin, is a youthful vibrant city, and is also a natural base for exploring the breath-taking Canadian Rockies,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison.

Already, about 21,000 people a year travel between Dublin and Calgary on indirect air services, he added.

WestJet, Canada’s second largest airline, is headquartered in Calgary - opening up a range of onward connecting flight opportunities for passengers. It operates about 725 daily flights to 105 destinations.

WestJet’s first transatlantic destination was a Dublin-St John’s Newfoundland service launched in 2014.

The new Dublin-Calgary route will operate three times weekly on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. Flights will depart Dublin at 13:45 and arrive in Calgary at 15:05 local time, with return legs from Calgary departing on Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays at 20:45 and arriving into Dublin Airport at 11:38am the following day.

Flights start at the end of April, 2019.

Read more:

The Canadian Bucket List: 30 things to do in Canada before you die!

Online Editors

