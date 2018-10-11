Dublin Airport announces new direct flights to Calgary in Canada
WestJet's new service to Canada's fourth-largest city will take off in 2019, our Travel Editor writes
Canadian airline WestJet is to launch a new service between Dublin and Calgary, in the province of Alberta, next summer.
The route will operate three times weekly on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, with 320 seats in a three-classes - Business, Economy and Premium Economy.
Economy fares are currently showing from €248 each-way on the airline's website, with Premium from €609 and Business from €1,034 on the eight-hour route.
Calgary is Canada's fourth-largest city, and will be one of six Canadian destinations served directly from Dublin Airport in summer 2019 - along with Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, St John’s in Newfoundland and Hamilton, Ontario.
Last month, Aer Lingus announced a new direct flight to Montreal, which will start from August next on the first of its new Airbus A321 neo long-range aircraft, while Norwegian's new services to Hamilton take off next March.
“Calgary, which has about the population as Dublin, is a youthful vibrant city, and is also a natural base for exploring the breath-taking Canadian Rockies,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison.
Already, about 21,000 people a year travel between Dublin and Calgary on indirect air services, he added.
WestJet, Canada’s second largest airline, is headquartered in Calgary - opening up a range of onward connecting flight opportunities for passengers. It operates about 725 daily flights to 105 destinations.
WestJet’s first transatlantic destination was a Dublin-St John’s Newfoundland service launched in 2014.
The new Dublin-Calgary route will operate three times weekly on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. Flights will depart Dublin at 13:45 and arrive in Calgary at 15:05 local time, with return legs from Calgary departing on Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays at 20:45 and arriving into Dublin Airport at 11:38am the following day.
Flights start at the end of April, 2019.
Online Editors
