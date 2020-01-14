Dublin Airport announces new direct flights to Cairo, Egypt

EgyptAir will launch a new, year-round direct service between Dublin and Cairo this summer, Dublin Airport has announced.

EgyptAir will launch a new, year-round direct service between Dublin and Cairo this summer, Dublin Airport has announced.

The new route, commencing June 5, will operate four times per week and is Ireland’s first scheduled air service to Egypt.

Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with an Airbus A320neo aircraft that will join the EgyptAir fleet in February.

The 142-seat configuration will have 16 seats in business and 126 in economy.

“We’re very pleased to welcome EgyptAir to Ireland and to add Cairo to Dublin Airport’s extensive route network,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

“Cairo is one of the world’s great cities and we will be working closely with EgyptAir to promote this new route, which will be welcomed by both business and leisure travellers.”

An estimated 14,000 people travelled between Dublin and Cairo last year, and EgyptAir also has a route network reaching 70 onward destinations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia from its Cairo hub.

Egypt's tourism industry has struggled to bounce back from terror attacks and political unrest in recent years, but visitor numbers are ticking upwards and this winter, the UK government lifted its ban on flights to the Sinai Peninsula.

The city ranked third on Lonely Planet’s Top 20 cities to visit in 2020, a year expected to finally see the opening of the new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) near Giza.

The much-delayed project will house 5,400 artefacts from Tutankhamen's tomb in a 500m2 complex described as the “largest archaeological museum in the world”.

Flights to Cairo are among several new services set to take off from Dublin this year, including long-haul routes to San Francisco and Tel Aviv, and new Aer Lingus flights to Rhodes, Brindisi and Alghero.

The Egyptian Ambassador in Dublin, His Excellency Khaled Sarwat, said the new route would “further enhance and deepen the bilateral relations between Egypt and Ireland and boost the mutual investment, trade and tourism between our two friendly nations”.

Online Editors