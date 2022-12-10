Pix from within Dublin Airport ). The third pic in (cap in corner) should be credited to John O'Reilly

Another 50 flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport today as a result of yesterday’s severe disruption, however airport operator DAA has said the airport is “fully open and operational” today.

Some 17 flights, including 15 Ryanair and one Aer Lingus flight, which were scheduled to depart from Dublin today have been cancelled.

Another 21 flights which were due to land in Dublin today have been cancelled, including 15 Ryanair services and four with Aer Lingus.

A further 12 flights scheduled to land and depart at Dublin Airport today were cancelled yesterday.

Meanwhile, scores of flights to and from the airport have also been delayed, so far, this morning.

Cancelled departures from Dublin Airport today:

06:20 FR818 Edinburgh (EDI) Ryanair

06:25 FR1046 Toulouse (TLS) Ryanair

06:25 FR5066 Memmingen (FMM) Ryanair

06:30 FR8018 Paris (BVA) Ryanair

06:35 FR5112 Riga (RIX) Ryanair

06:35 FR5563 Glasgow (GLA) Ryanair

07:00 FR678 Cardiff (CWL) Ryanair

07:30 FR114 London (LGW) Ryanair

08:10 FR2781 Vilnius (VNO) Ryanair

08:25 FR4266 Verona (VRN) Ryanair

09:15 BA4461 London (LCY) British Airways

09:25 FR5141 Rzeszow (RZE) Ryanair

09:30 FR5199 Birmingham (BHX) Ryanair

10:40 FR5416 Birmingham (BHX) Ryanair

11:35 FR5133 Billund (BLL) Ryanair

11:45 FR9444 Turin (TRN) Ryanair

12:20 EI117 Washington (IAD) Aer Lingus

00:40 FR5303 Budapest (BUD) Ryanair

08:50 EI118 Washington (IAD) Aer Lingus

08:50 EI3401 Donegal (CFN) Aer Lingus Regional

09:00 FR819 Edinburgh (EDI) Ryanair

09:00 FR5564 Glasgow (GLA) Ryanair

09:10 EI151 London (LHR) Aer Lingus

09:10 EI203 Manchester (MAN) Aer Lingus

09:20 FR679 Cardiff (CWL) Ryanair

10:10 FR8019 Paris (BVA) Ryanair

11:05 FR115 London (LGW) Ryanair

11:15 FR1043 Toulouse (TLS) Ryanair

11:40 FR5067 Memmingen (FMM) Ryanair

12:05 FR5200 Birmingham (BHX) Ryanair

12:45 BA4462 London (LCY) British Airways

13:15 FR5417 Birmingham (BHX) Ryanair

13:20 FR5115 Riga (RIX) Ryanair

14:00 FR4267 Verona (VRN) Ryanair

15:10 FR7149 Vilnius (VNO) Ryanair

16:00 FR5134 Billund (BLL) Ryanair

16:00 FR5142 Rzeszow (RZE) Ryanair

17:10 FR9445 Turin (TRN) Ryanair

Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair have apologised for the ongoing disruption and passengers have been advised to check their flight status online.

It comes after 143 flights due to depart or land were cancelled yesterday.

Passengers scheduled to travel across the weekend are being advised to check with their airline before going to Dublin Airport.

Thousands of passengers had their flights cancelled and many more faced hours long delays at the airport on Friday as airlines struggled to de-ice their planes.

In a statement issued this morning, airport operator DAA said the “knock on” effects of yesterday’s disruption are leading to further cancellations and delays today.

“Dublin Airport is once again fully open and operational today (Saturday). However, as a knock-on from the issues faced by airlines yesterday, a number of flights have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest info regarding their flight,” a spokesperson said.

“All surfaces at the airport - runways, aprons etc - were pre-emptively treated through the night. DAA’s teams were on hand in the terminals overnight to help passengers seeking to rebook their cancelled journeys from Friday, providing water etc to those waiting at airline desks.”

A Status Yellow freezing fog warning was issued by Met Éireann on Friday afternoon for the entire country, with visibility greatly reduced until midday on Saturday.

Where this freezing fog occurs, visibility will be very poor, making driving conditions “very dangerous”.

Freezing fog is even more hazardous than normal fog as the droplets are supercooled and can form as ice on windscreens.

Temperatures fell to – 1.3C at Dublin Airport overnight.

Gerry Murphy of Met Éireann said Ireland is now “really only at the start of a very cold spell” and that people need to be aware of the forecast as conditions may get dangerous.

There is likely to be a “cumulative” effect of several days and nights of sub-zero weather, leading to temperatures getting lower and lower, while hail, sleet and snow is likely to continue to fall on coastal counties in the coming days.

There will be a widespread severe frost into the weekend, with Met Éireann now predicting this cold snap will last all the way through next week.

Snow may accumulate on the ground in the coming days for counties where wintry showers occur as the cumulative effect of “temperatures” reducing all the time make conditions more treacherous.

Temperatures are expected dip to as low as -4C in places overnight going into Saturday.

Meanwhile, the temperature fell to -3C at the airport on Thursday night, while a thick blanket of snow also fell.

Among the passengers affected by yesterday’s disruption was John O’Reilly (29) from Clondalkin, south Dublin, who told Independent.ie he and his friends had been due to fly on a 7.20am Ryanair flight from Dublin Airport to Barcelona on Friday morning.

The group arrived at the airport at 4am and quickly went through security.

“We boarded by 7.10am but nothing happened,” Mr O’Reilly said. “Then we were told the plane had an icing issue and it would take an hour. Then the pilot said this every hour for three or four hours, that it was going to be another hour.

“We were on the plane for four hours on the runway. And people were really hungry and thirsty.

“We finally got off the plane at 12.30pm. We’re now running round the airport, trying to get another flight.

“We’re stressed out. We’re due to play in a card game tournament in Barcelona and we missed the first day. And the tickets are €220 each. Four of us are here at Dublin Airport, impacted by this.

“We were going to meet a friend from England over in Barcelona. Now they are over there on their own.”

Despite his experience Mr O’Reilly said he didn’t blame Ryanair staff and felt they were doing their best in a tough situation.

On Friday, Ryanair said: “Due to severe ice overnight, a small number of Ryanair flights from Dublin Airport have been delayed/cancelled this morning.

“Affected customers have been notified and advised of their options. We sincerely apologise to affected customers for these weather-related delays/cancellations which are entirely beyond our control.”

