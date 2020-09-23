Dublin added to Germany's list of coronavirus risk areas, passengers from Ireland face Covid testing upon arrival

Germany has declared Dublin a coronavirus risk area, which means that all passengers arriving into the country from the capital will have to take a Covid-19 test.

Berlin defines as a risk area with an incidence rate of over 50 cases per 100,000 population - currently, Dublin stands at 138 per 100,000.

From Thursday, all arrivals from Dublin to Germany will have to take a test within 10 days of arriving into the country and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Alternatively, those who can show they tested negatively in Ireland will not have to test or self-isolate upon arrival.

However, they are advised to take a test.

Germany added the French regions of Centre-Val de Loire, Brittany and Normandy as well as the metropolitan region centred on the Portuguese capital Lisbon to the list of destinations to which it warned against travel.

The Foreign Ministry published the updates to its website on Wednesday evening. Germany warns against travel to regions within the European Union where the rate of COVID-19 infections exceeds the level of 50 per 100,000 population in a week.

Large parts of France, including the capital Paris, are already subject to travel warnings.

