More than 40 flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been cancelled this morning as airlines take precaution against Storm Ali.

Dozens of flights to and from Dublin cancelled as Status Orange warning in effect

Met Éireann reissued a Status Orange weather warning this morning, saying gusts in excess of 130km/h are possible in coastal regions.

Aer Lingus, British Airways and KLM have cancelled a significant number of flights from Dublin to UK airports.

"High winds due to Storm Ali will have an impact on the flight schedule today. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport," Dublin Airport Authority said.

For information on cancelled and delayed flights, visit here.

Passengers travelling from Shannon Airport and Cork Airport are also being advised to check with airlines before making their way to the airport.

Meanwhile, motorists are being urged to take care as a number of fallen trees are being reported in Mayo, Longford, Galway, Kerry and Cork.

Gardai are advising motorists in Claremorris, Co Mayo "not to travel" due to a large number of fallen trees.

"Road conditions are dangerous across the country," AA Roadwatch said.

The Status Orange warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry. A Status Yellow warning is in place for every other county.

