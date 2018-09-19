More than 40 flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been cancelled this morning as airlines take precaution against Storm Ali.

Dozens of flights cancelled, roads 'impassable', train lines and tourist attractions closed as Storm Ali wreaks havoc

Met Éireann reissued a Status Orange weather warning this morning, saying gusts in excess of 130km/h are possible in coastal regions.

Aer Lingus, British Airways and KLM have cancelled a significant number of flights from Dublin to UK airports.

"High winds due to Storm Ali will have an impact on the flight schedule today. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport," Dublin Airport Authority said.

For information on cancelled and delayed flights, visit here.

Passengers travelling from Shannon Airport and Cork Airport are also being advised to check with airlines before making their way to the airport.

A tree down at BusÁras (Photo: Independent.ie)

Meanwhile, motorists are being urged to take care as a number of fallen trees are being reported in Mayo, Longford, Galway, Kerry and Cork.

Gardai are advising motorists in Claremorris, Co Mayo "not to travel" due to a large number of fallen trees.

"Road conditions are dangerous across the country," AA Roadwatch said.

Irish Rail said there are line closures on the following routes:

Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney General view of muck at Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn General view of blocked entrance during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Luke and Niamh Maguire from Kilrush in Co. Clare make their way around in the rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney A tree down at BusÁras (Photo: Independent.ie) A tree down on O'Connell Street (Photo: Independent.ie) A tree collapsed on a house near Fine Gael TD Noel Rock's home this morning (Photo: Noel Rock Twitter) A tree down on the Kilbeggan to Clara Road in Co Offaly

Carrick-on-Shannon - Boyle

DART suspended between Malahide - Clongriffin

Line closure between Edgeworthstown and Longford

Delays of up to 90 minutes on Galway to Westport services

A number of tourist attractions have also been closed until further notice, including the Cliffs of Moher and Phoenix Park in Dublin.

A tree down on O'Connell Street (Photo: Independent.ie)

Online Editors