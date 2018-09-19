Dozens of flights cancelled, roads 'impassable', train lines and tourist attractions closed as Storm Ali wreaks havoc
- Irish Rail close number of lines
- Roads closed in Co Galway and Co Mayo
- Dozens of flights cancelled to and from Dublin Airport
- Cliffs of Moher closed to visitors until 1pm
- Marlay Park and Phoenix Park closed 'until further notice'
More than 40 flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been cancelled this morning as airlines take precaution against Storm Ali.
Met Éireann reissued a Status Orange weather warning this morning, saying gusts in excess of 130km/h are possible in coastal regions.
Aer Lingus, British Airways and KLM have cancelled a significant number of flights from Dublin to UK airports.
"High winds due to Storm Ali will have an impact on the flight schedule today. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport," Dublin Airport Authority said.
Passengers travelling from Shannon Airport and Cork Airport are also being advised to check with airlines before making their way to the airport.
Meanwhile, motorists are being urged to take care as a number of fallen trees are being reported in Mayo, Longford, Galway, Kerry and Cork.
Gardai are advising motorists in Claremorris, Co Mayo "not to travel" due to a large number of fallen trees.
The R284 road, South East of Geevagh is blocked. #SlowDown #StormAli@aaroadwatch @OceanFmIreland @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/MqdmPKlbAe— Sligo County Council (@sligococo) September 19, 2018
Gardaí dealing with #StormAli damage in Leitrim. Exercise caution while out today. #SlowDown #ProjectEDWARD pic.twitter.com/7Y4OCpNyFQ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 19, 2018
This motorist had a lucky escape and received minor injuries only. #staysafe #ProjectEDWARD #StormAli pic.twitter.com/ucqXBONHbe— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 19, 2018
"Road conditions are dangerous across the country," AA Roadwatch said.
Irish Rail said there are line closures on the following routes:
- Carrick-on-Shannon - Boyle
- DART suspended between Malahide - Clongriffin
- Line closure between Edgeworthstown and Longford
- Delays of up to 90 minutes on Galway to Westport services
A number of tourist attractions have also been closed until further notice, including the Cliffs of Moher and Phoenix Park in Dublin.
