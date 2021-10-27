Despite its pandemic pummelling, Dublin is one of Europe’s “most down-to-earth and friendly cities”, with a flourishing independent shopping scene and “renewed sense of community”.

That’s according to Lonely Planet, which has just announced the Irish capital as one of the world’s Top 10 cities to visit in 2022.

Dublin placed seventh on a list topped by Auckland, New Zealand, with Taipei in Taiwan and Germany’s Freiburg taking second and third place.

The list also includes Atlanta, US (4), Lagos in Nigeria (5), Nicosia/Lefkosia in Cyprus (6), Merida in Mexico (8), Florence in Italy (9) and Gyeongju in South Korea (10).

Lonely Planet’s Top 10 Cities 2022

Auckland, New Zealand Taipei, Taiwan Freiburg, Germany Atlanta, USA Lagos, Nigeria Nicosia/Lefkosia, Cyprus Dublin, Ireland Merida, Mexico Florence, Italy Gyeongju, South Korea

Lonely Planet’s annual ‘Best in Travel’ collection is an eagerly-anticipated round-up of the world’s hottest destinations. Its 17th edition also lists the world's top countries (the Cook Islands) and regions (Iceland’s Westfjords) for the year ahead.

Like many cities, Dublin’s tourism and hospitality industries have struggled desperately with Covid-related lockdowns, a collapse in international visitor numbers, a lack of concerts and events and a flight of office workers over the past 20 months.

As many as nine out of 10 hotel rooms have lain empty at times in the capital, even outside of lockdowns, and the Irish Hotels Federation’s most optimistic scenario for the rest of 2021 is a projected average occupancy of 32pc for the country as whole.

Lonely Planet’s vote of confidence provides some encouragement, and follows TimeOut’s dubbing of Dublin 8 as the world’s 15th coolest “neighbourhood” to live in.

“As we restart tourism from overseas, it is another well-deserved accolade which will help position us well for 2022 and create a ‘stand-out’ against competitor destinations,” said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, reacting to the news.

"It has been such a difficult period for our tourism industry and this is a timely reminder that Ireland and in particular Dublin remains a world class holiday destination,” added Tourism Minister Catherine Martin.

Traditional highlights like the Book of Kells and Guinness Storehouse “are now complemented by new layers of community and diversity” that add to Dublin’s appeal, Lonely Planet says.

In particular, it notes “a new aspect” to Dublin’s traditional population – “a more international, cosmopolitan mix that’s helping to create big changes in the city”.

"A youthful, highly educated population and accompanying social scene, added to a healthy influx of non-nationals drawn to one of Europe’s tech hubs, go some way to explaining Dublin’s contemporary liberal dynamism,” the ‘Best in Travel’ authors note.

Ireland has form with Lonely Planet – the brand previously named Dublin among its Top 10 cities in 2016, placed Galway fourth on the list in 2020, named Ireland among its Top 10 countries to visit in 2015, and last year named the Burren Ecotourism Network as one of the world’s top 30 places, people and tourism projects for 2021.

"As travel resumes at different paces around the world, short-haul destinations are expected to be the first places travellers will venture to,” Lonely Planet says.

‘Best in Travel 2022’ places a particular emphasis on sustainable travel experiences, it adds – noting pandemic-related trends in Dublin like an uptick in cycling and the repurposing of car-parking spaces for outdoor dining, “creating a wonderful village-like feel in parts of the capital”.

“After an enforced hiatus, it’s time to take those long-postponed travel plans off the shelf and make them a reality and these lists celebrate the world in all its wonderful, enticing variety,” commented Lonely Planet’s VP of Experience, Tom Hall.

Of Dublin, it concludes: “Bring comfortable shoes – there’s lots to discover.”

Lonely Planet’s Top 10 countries for 2022

Cook Islands Norway Mauritius Belize Slovenia Anguilla Oman Nepal Malawi Egypt

