'Don't give up' - Shane Ross calls for 0pc VAT, but tourism recovery plan may take eight more weeks

"There are going to be holidays in Ireland this year," the Tourism Minister says. But he rules out a dedicated ministry, and says 'staycation vouchers' are unlikely to happen any time soon.

Adhering to official advice: Transport Minister Shane Ross cocooning at his home in Enniskerry yesterday. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Adhering to official advice: Transport Minister Shane Ross cocooning at his home in Enniskerry yesterday. Photo: Frank McGrath

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

"Yes, 0pc VAT, I am in favour of that," Shane Ross says.

Ireland's tourism industry is "on its knees", the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport says, speaking exclusively to the Irish Independent, and "dramatic measures" are needed to save it.

One of those measures should be a reduction of VAT for Irish tourism and hospitality businesses from 13.5pc to 0pc. Ross says this is something he and Minister of State for Tourism, Brendan Griffin, agree on.

