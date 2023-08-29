DAA chairman warns of ‘mass cancellations’ as he makes urgent appeal to Taoiseach on Dublin Airport night flights

The enforcement order would impact the number of night flights at Dublin Airport

The chairman of DAA has appealed to the Taoiseach to fast-track a resolution to the dispute over the number of night flights at Dublin Airport.

Basil Geoghegan wrote to Leo Varadkar “to highlight a matter of significant concern which, if not resolved urgently, will have serious consequences for Dublin Airport”.

It comes after Fingal County Council issued an enforcement order to DAA for the alleged breach of planning conditions related to the new North Runway.

DAA later secured a temporary High Court stay on the order, which would have reduced the number of night flights to 65 between 11pm and 7am.

DAA disputes the council’s decision and denies the planning breach as alleged.

In his letter, Mr Geoghegan warned: “An enforced reduction in night-time flights, if implemented, would result in the mass cancellation of flights for passengers and cargo operators.

“It is critical that An Bord Pleanála (ABP) comes to a final decision on the appeal as soon as possible given the relevance of its decision to the enforcement action.

North Runway at Dublin Airport opened in August last year

“To be clear, DAA is not looking for any special treatment – but I am writing to ask you to impress upon ABP the critical national interest at stake and expedite the appeal in order to deliver a permanent decision on this matter as quickly as possible”.

A spokesperson from DAA confirmed that Mr Geoghegan wrote a letter to the Taoiseach.

They said: “The chair of DAA, as a commercial semi-state company with a statutory mandate to grow Dublin Airport and protect and enhance Ireland’s international connectivity in line with agreed Government policy, wrote to the Taoiseach to highlight a matter of significant concern which, if not resolved, will have serious consequences for Dublin Airport, its customers, and the Irish economy.

“The chair previously raised these significant issues to be addressed at his appearances before the Oireachtas as early as June 2018 and again in 2021.

“The case is with An Bord Pleanála for almost a year now and it is a matter of utmost importance to have it resolved as quickly as possible in the national interest.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, 15 permanent noise-measuring systems in community locations around Dublin Airport are now operating following a direction by the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) to the DAA.

ARCHIVE: Video compares noise around Dublin Airport before and after flight paths were changed

Since the North Runway opened in August 2022, local residents have complained about increased noise levels.

In November 2022, ANCA issued a direction to DAA to install and maintain permanent noise measuring systems in 23 community locations no later than August 24, 2024.

DAA has now made 15 noise measuring systems operational and they are accessible for public viewing via Dublin Airport’s Webtrak flight monitoring system.

The 15 locations now live are: Ashbourne; Balcultry; Bay Lane; Bishopswood; Coast Road, Portmarnock; Donabate; Dunboyne; Feltrim; Malahide Demesne; Roundwood; St David’s; St Doolagh’s; St Margaret’s; Summerhill; Swords.

This information is available for the visibility of near-live aircraft noise information. The data is also used to validate noise models used in aircraft noise assessments.

The remaining eight noise measuring systems are due to be installed within the next 12 months by DAA.