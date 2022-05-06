Croatia drops all Covid entry restrictions for travel; Italy to review rules this month

Croatia has dropped all of its remaining Covid travel rules, the country’s tourist board has announced.

“All travellers entering Croatia can now do so under the same conditions of entry that were in force before the Covid-19 pandemic, i.e. with valid travel documents,” said statement from the Croatian National Tourist Office (CNTO).

This means travellers will no longer have to show a negative Covid test result or proof of vaccination in order to enter the country.

Prior to May 1, unvaccinated visitors had to take a PCR test within the 72 hours before travel, or an antigen test within 24 hours, while all visitors had to fill in an online health form - now scrapped.

“We are happy to confirm that Croatia has dropped all Covid entry requirements for Brits,” said Darija Reic, director of CNTO in the UK.

“With the return of numerous flights this year from the UK to Pula, Rijeka, Zadar, Split, Dubrovnik and Zagreb, we hope this news will incite many more to choose our sunny coast and lustrous inland for their well deserved summer break.

“With a number of new hotels, restaurants, and events confirmed for this summer, Croatia is set for a strong season ahead.”

It follows Greece's decision to remove its pre-travel PCR test for unvaccinated visitors as well as proof of vaccination for vaccinated arrivals from May 1. The country had previously ended its passenger locator form on March 15.

The Greek health minister Thanos Plevris emphasised that the government sees this as a suspension of rules for the summer season, rather than an end to them, with the relaxed policy to be reviewed at the end of August.

The countries join a list of 15+ destinations, including Ireland, Norway, Iceland and Madeira, which have now dropped all Covid travel restrictions for holidaymakers.

Italy meanwhile has removed its passenger locator form for holidaymakers, though other travel restrictions linger on, with travellers still needing to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test result in order to enter the country.

A recovery certificate from within the past six months is also accepted.

On May 30, the Italian authorities will review the present restrictions and decide whether to drop them, rather than a firm end date.

Extension of the rules is also a possibility.

On the ground, Italy has eased its mask guidelines, with face coverings no longer insisted upon indoors in restaurants, bars or shops.

However, mask-wearing in other indoor settings - including public transport, healthcare facilities, theatres, cinemas, clubs and concert halls - will remain mandatory until at least June 15.

