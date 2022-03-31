Covid travel restrictions: Which destinations have scrapped checks for Irish holidaymakers, regardless of vaccination status?

Ireland was an early mover when it dropped all of its Covid-19-related travel restrictions on March 6, with arriving passengers no longer required to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test result.

Denmark has also now lifted the last of its Covid-related rules - both entry requirements and domestic guidelines - since midnight on Monday, joining a select few European countries that have done away with all pandemic restrictions for holidaymakers.

If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday this Easter, these destinations, although not the usual top 10 for spring travellers, might be worth a look.

While popular holiday destinations like Spain, Portugal and Italy continue to have Covid travel restrictions in place, all of the countries below have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).

Switzerland and the UK (including Northern Ireland) have also removed all remaining Covid travel restrictions, and Sweden and Latvia look set to join the pack later this week.

Ireland

Ireland scrapped its remaining Covid-related rules for international visitors in early March, including eliminating its passenger locator form. Now travellers to the country, regardless of vaccination status, have no pandemic-related admin to contend with before departure or on arrival. The government announced: “From Sunday 6 March 2022, travellers to Ireland are not required to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative PCR test result upon arrival. There are no post-arrival testing or quarantine requirements for travellers to Ireland.”

Denmark

This Scandi city-break favourite dropped the majority of its Covid rules back in February, but on Monday night eased restrictions even for unvaccinated people coming from non-EU countries - before, they’d needed a pre-travel test. However, authorities warned that they reserve the right to put restrictions on countries where new variants are detected. “As a part of this contingency, the so-called ‘handbrake’ can be activated if concerning variants emerge. The handbrake is not activated for any countries at this time,” said a government statement.

Norway

Norway was one of the first to axe all of its Covid restrictions in one fell swoop, back on February 12. “From Saturday, February 12 2022, you can travel to Norway without having to worry about anything more than having a good time!” the tourist board posted on its website. “There are no requirements for testing, quarantine, or registration upon arrival in Norway,” says the reopen.europa.eu website.

Iceland

Like Norway and Ireland, Iceland was quick to drop the entirety of its Covid restrictions – on February 25 – in a bid to tempt back tourists. “All official epidemiological measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be lifted, both domestically and at the border,” the government said in a statement. “This eliminates all rules on restrictions on gatherings and schooling, as well as the requirement for isolation of those infected with Covid-19.” This means no tests or quarantine for anyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Poland

One of the most recent to join this list, Poland scrapped all entry requirements this Monday, March 28, following a decision to remove its mandatory mask rule on March 23. Masks now are only required in hospitals and healthcare institutions. The country had previously been fairly strict, requiring proof of full vaccination and a pre-travel test. Now you can explore cities such as Warsaw and Krakov, test- and mask-free. “Currently there are no Covid-19 restrictions in place for travel to Poland,” says the DFA’s travel advisory. “There is no longer an obligation to present certificates of vaccination, provide a negative test for Covid-19 or undergo quarantine on arrival. Passengers arriving in Poland are no longer obliged to complete a Passenger Locator Form.”

Hungary

As of March 7, travellers have no longer needed to test, show proof of vaccination or quarantine when holidaying in Hungary. Gergely Gulyás, the prime minister’s chief of staff, announced the move at a government briefing. “Covid-19 travel restrictions have been lifted in Hungary,” states reopen.europa.eu. “Travellers do not need to provide proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19 or a negative test result.” Hungary is a great choice for spring, be it the foodie, trendy capital Budapest or further afield, before temperatures ramp up in summer.

Montenegro

In mid March, Montenegro removed its Covid-related entry requirements, ending the demand for proof of vaccination or a negative test result on arrival. While slightly under the radar, Croatia’s neighbour has been slowly building a profile as a travel destination these past few years, and with Croatia holding firm to its “vaccination or test” rule, as well as a passenger locator form, some tourists may be tempted here instead.

Lithuania

Lithuania announced in late February that it would no longer require visitors from certain countries - including the UK, those within the EU and EEA - to provide proof of vaccination a test result or fill in a health form. This is regardless of vaccination status. “There are no COVID-19 related travel restrictions for people travelling from Ireland to Lithuania,” says the DFA travel advisory.

Slovenia

Slovenia dropped all of its remaining travel restrictions - bar a passenger locator form - at the end of February. “There are no longer any Covid-19 restrictions for entry to Slovenia,” read a statement from the tourist board. “The recovered/vaccinated/tested condition has been removed, making Slovenia an accessible, attractive destination for UK and Ireland travellers looking to experience incredible scenery, farm-to-fork cuisine, historic architecture, hiking trails, and much more.”

Romania

Increasingly popular with indie travellers and hikers prior to the pandemic, Romania lifted all remaining Covid restrictions on March 9. This included the use of vaccine passports and the requirement to wear masks both indoors and outdoors. It coincided with the government’s decision not to extend a nationwide state of emergency that had been in place for almost two years. However, Romania is one of the least-vaccinated countries in Europe, with just under 42 per cent of the population choosing to take up two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine thus far.

Madeira

Madeira has been a hit with restriction-averse travellers throughout the pandemic, with spells of being one of the more relaxed destinations to visit in Europe. Since early March it has no longer required tests, proof of vaccination or isolation from either vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers - though some mask rules do remain on the ground. “There are no restrictions on the entry of travellers at the airports, ports and marinas of the Autonomous Region of Madeira,” the statement of Madeira Regional Tourism Board, though it recommends that all visitors fill in its “Epidemiological Survey” on the Madeira Safe website. Ryanair began a new route from Dublin to Madeira this week.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile