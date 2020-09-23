'Covid-free flights' - Italian airport offers passengers 30-minute tests before departure

A passenger wearing a respiratory mask at Terminal T1 of Rome's Fiumicino international airport on March 13, 2020. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Rome's Fiumicino Airport is trialling a pre-departure testing system to facilitate what reports have dubbed "Covid-free" flights.

The pilot scheme is operating on two daily Alitalia routes to Milan Linate.

All passengers on these flights must be tested for Covid-19 before departure, and can only board the aircraft if they return a negative result.

Passengers can either choose to undergo a rapid antigen swab test at a designated area in Terminal 3, or bring a certificate showing a negative test result issued within the previous 72 hours.

Airport tests are free under the trial, with results within half-an-hour.

"The result of the swab will be read and communicated by the doctor after 30 minutes by calling the identification numbers of passengers who, whilst waiting for their result, are unable to leave the test area," according to a statement by Aeroporti di Roma, which operates the city's airports.

If the result is negative, they can proceed to board. If positive, they are not be permitted to fly - though will receive a voucher for a future flight.

The Rome to Milan flights are Alitalia AZ 2038, departing daily at 13:30, and AZ 2092, which takes off at 17:30.

If successful, the system may be rolled out with other routes and airlines.

It comes as global aviation continues to reel from the pandemic, with a confusing variety of travel rules and restrictions further thwarting recovery and affecting passenger confidence.

The European Commission has proposed a common 'traffic light' approach, but testing is also seen as a key tool for safely resuming and restoring faith in travel - as well as eliminating blanket quarantines.

Several European airports, including Frankfurt and Vienna, are offering paid testing services to arriving and departing passengers, with rates ranging from €59 to €139 for "express" results.

Fiumicino - also known as Leonardo da Vinci Airport - is the first in Europe to offer rapid testing for departing passengers.

Since September 1, it has also hosted a drive-in Covid-19 testing centre in its long-term car park, a 7,000-sqm facility manned by the Italian Red Cross.

Fiumicino recently became the first airport to receive a Skytrax 5-star Covid-19 airport rating, based on the hygiene and preventative measures it has in place to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Skytrax is best known for its annual rankings of the world's best airports.

Sign up for our free travel newsletter!

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to 'Travel Insider', our free travel newsletter written by award-winning Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.

Online Editors