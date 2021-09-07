Covid-19 cost Irish tourism €13.4bn – here are three scenarios for recovery

THE Covid-19 pandemic has cost Irish tourism €13.4bn to date, according to estimates by the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC).

“The tourism industry has been mauled by Covid-19,” said Ruth Andrews, chairperson of the tourism group.

“Pre-pandemic, [tourism was] Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer, but since March 2020 we have lost 100,000 jobs and seen very little international tourists.”

Her comments come as ITIC, whose members range from airlines to hotels and restaurants, released its pre-budget submission in a report, ‘Irish Tourism: From Survival to Revival’.

The report says next month's Budget will be “make or break” for the industry, and contains five key “asks” – including certainty on the 9pc VAT rate for tourism and hospitality to 2025, and an extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) to next June.

It also lobbies for a major aviation stimulus package, a doubling of tourism investment to €360m and tax incentives for businesses to create jobs.

ITIC outlines three growth scenarios for Irish tourism, with its best case scenario a fully supported recovery by 2024 or 2025.

However, that would depend on “pro-tourism and pro-aviation policies from Government”, as well as no new variants or Covid-19 surges, said Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, ITIC’s CEO.

The most likely scenario is a recovery by 2026, it predicts.

A worst case scenario could see new variants and flare-ups of Covid-19 combine with a lack of supports, air connectivity, consumer confidence and other factors to stall recovery to 2028 or 2029.

“Government needs to bet big on tourism – give us the right enabling policies and restore international connectivity,” Mr O’Mara Walsh said.

Although a summer of staycations helped many businesses get back on their feet, 75pc of Ireland's tourism revenue comes from international visitors, ITIC says.

“The domestic market is important to us but it can never make up for the loss in overseas earnings,” Ms Andrews added.

Reinstating cultural, sporting and entertainment events will be key to recovery, the report adds, as they drive significant off-season demand for short breaks and day trips.

“Full recovery will require a total removal of restrictions on the hospitality sector,” it says. “Like last year, this is a year of survival”.