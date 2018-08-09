'Cosy Cabin' - Dunbrody House opens new woodland hideaway in Wexford

Fancy your own Blue Book bolthole in the woods?

Kevin and Catherine Dundon's Dunbrody House has added a novel accommodation option - a 'Cosy Cabin' in the Wexford woodlands.

The hideaway is a stone's throw from the country house hotel, set near the herb garden overlooking the valley down to Arthurstown Harbour.

Decorated in New England style with one double room and two singles, rates start from €150 to €195 per night sleeping up to four people (room only).

The Cosy Cabin at Dunbrody House Sitting room in the 'Cosy Cabin' Dunbrody House Dunbrody's Cosy Cabin A bedroom in the Cosy Cabin at Dunbrody House The Cosy Cabin at Dunbrody House Dining at the Cosy Cabin Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon and his wife, Catherine. Photo: David Conachy The chef pulls a pint in 'The Local'. Photo: Patrick Browne.

The cabin is not self-catering - though guests can buy breakfast as an extra in the Harvest Room Restaurant of the main house.

Dunbrody (dunbrodyhouse.com) a member of Ireland's Blue Book, has evolved at a pace since it opened in 1997, adding a spa, cookery school and, in recent years, its own pub - The Local - together with craft beers from Arthustown Brewing Co.

In 2016, the country house hotel was named Luxury Country House of the Year by the Luxury Travel Guide.

The Cosy Cabin follows a growing trend around Ireland for luxury properties to add or restore smaller boltholes on their properties - from Dromquinna's €350-a-night glamping hideaway to private cottages costing €2,000 and €3,000 a night respectively at Ballyfin and Ashford Castle.

Guests at the Cosy Cabin - be they couples, or a "girly getaway" - can escape from it all, the Dundons say, or dip in and out as they choose.

"The only sounds you'll hear are the birdsong and cattle lowing."

Online Editors