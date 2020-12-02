Cork’s streets are alive with murals made in lockdown 

Arts and culture have been among the sectors hardest hit by Ireland’s lockdowns. On the streets of Cork City however, they are providing a much-needed pick-me-up in the pandemic.

"At a time when we face shared and personal challenges, each of our artist’s murals are a rallying cry to the city - a call to remember that we have been through terrible times before and we rose up,” says Shane O’Driscoll, one of several artists involved in Ardú, a new splash of murals painted across the city.

“We can do it again.”

Ardú (the Irish for ‘rise’) is a project supported by Cork City Council, Creative Ireland and Fáilte Ireland as a safe, outdoors initiative that people can enjoy in a socially distanced way.

During Level 5 lockdown, it saw seven of Ireland’s most renowned street artists invited to create work at key locations, with themes inspired by the 1920 Burning of Cork.

Expand Close A mural by Peter Martin on Cork's Kyle Street. Photo: Clare Keogh / Facebook

Locals have been highly supportive of the initiative, which was designed to echo the way Cork rose from the ashes 100 years ago, says City Council Arts Officer, Michelle Carew.

With people now free to travel within their counties under Level 3 restrictions, Corkonians can see work by the likes of James Earley at Henry Street, Maser at The Kino or Deirdre Breen (pictured below) at Wandesford Quay.

The seven colourful pieces also include a portrait of a hurler by Aches – known for his ‘glitch’ and RGB style of murals, such as that of Dolores O’Riordan near Limerick’s King John’s Castle. His Cork mural can be found on a gable end at Anglesea Street.

Elsewhere, work by Gareth Joyce is on Liberty Street, while artist Peter Martin has painted at Kyle Street (above) and O'Driscoll himself completed an artwork at Harley Street.

People can tour the works themselves, using an audio guide downloadable on the Ardú website (arducork.ie will go live this weekend), or by joining free guided walks led by artists and organisers.

Places are limited however, and must be booked in advance for tours on December 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Expand Close Deirdre Breen with her work for Ardú. Photo: Jed Niezgoda / Facebook

Street art has existed for years in Ireland, but is gaining more crossover and mainstream appeal with festivals like Waterford Walls, vibrant mural scenes in cities like Limerick and Belfast, through high-profile artists like Joe Caslin and a step-up in collaborations between artists, councils and private businesses.

Last year saw the opening of The Hendrick in Dublin, for example - a self-styled 'street art hotel' with over 250 pieces curated by James Earley.

Murals can of course be controversial, but they have also have become tourist attractions all over the world - from Miami’s Wynwood Walls to Berlin’s EastSide Gallery.

In Cork, organisers say Ardú is lifting spirits on Leeside in a safe way “when needed most”.

Online Editors