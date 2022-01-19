‘Come on down’ – Australia waives visa fee for backpackers to help ease labour shortage

Australia has thrown out an invitation to backpackers, seeking reinforcements for a workforce crippled by an Omicron Covid-19 outbreak as the country's health system creaks under the pandemic's strain.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government was waiving the A$495 (€313) visa application fees for any backpacker who arrives in Australia within the next 12 weeks, and encouraged them to see work as they tour the country.

Students will also be able to get their A$630 (€398) visa fee refunded by the Department of Home Affairs for an eight-week period, he said.

"Come on down now because you wanted to come to Australia," Morrison said during a televised press conference.

"Move all the way around the country, and the same time join our workforce and help us in our agricultural sector, in our hospitality sector, and so many of the other parts of the economy that rely on that labour."

The initiative will be supported by a A$3 million Tourism Australia marketing programme “to target backpackers and students to get them out”, he added.

Australia's working holiday visas allow people aged between 18 and 30 (or 35 in some cases, including for Irish applicants) to stay and work in all types of full-time, part-time, casual and shift work for up to 12 months.

The call for backpackers comes as Morrison faces an election year and questions over his handling of an outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant that has seen record numbers of new infections and deaths.

It was also issued the same day as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to Australia and 21 other countries because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Officials reported 67 new deaths and nearly 80,000 new cases on Wednesday.

The country suffered its deadliest day with 77 fatalities from the virus on Tuesday, and businesses are grappling with the growing toll of workers out sick or ordered to isolate as close contacts.

The labour crunch has created supply shortages, leading major grocers to reinstate purchase limits on essentials, and is hampering the country's economic recovery.

Morrison acknowledged the crest of the Omicron wave is "either upon us now or will become upon us ... over the next few weeks" but said Australia's fatality rate remains one of the lowest in the world.

Since December 15, fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and eligible visa holders across a number of categories can travel to and from Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption.

Arrivals must also complete an Australia Travel Declaration (ATD) and provide a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before departure.