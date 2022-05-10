‘Classy place for the money’ – TripAdvisor names its top hotels and B&Bs in Ireland

“That's unbelievable!”

Niall O’Donoghue of Killarney's Old Weir Lodge was “blown away” when he saw TripAdvisor’s list of the Top 25 hotels in Ireland this morning.

His family-run, 30-bed hotel was No.1 – jumping from sixth place last year.

“It’s outrageous, when you see the list of super places coming up after us,” he says. “We wouldn’t dream to be in the same category as some of those places!”

"We make a big effort; the staff are fantastic. It’s down to them really."

The Old Weir isn’t the only Kerry hotel with reason to celebrate after the latest TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards. Stays in Killarney and Tralee take four out of the top five places.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish hotels 2021

Old Weir Lodge, Killarney, Co Kerry Ballygarry Estate & Spa, Tralee, Co Kerry The Merrion, Dublin City The Killarney Park Hotel, Co Kerry Cahernane House, Killarney, Co Kerry The Montenotte, Cork City Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, Co Cork Brooks Hotel, Dublin City Dromoland Castle, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare Staunton’s on the Green, Dublin City

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are published annually across a range of categories, from hotels and B&Bs to destinations, beaches and restaurants.

The “community-powered” rankings are determined based “on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings” posted on its website over 2021, the company says – “as well as an additional editorial process”.

"Classy stay for the money” says one TripAdvisor user of the Old Weir, a four-star where doubles range from €150 to €185 per night on a B&B basis.

“It’s great to hear so many foreign accents around since we reopened again in March full-time,” Mr O’Donoghue says. “Even midweek we've been busy.”

In other news, Sheedy's Doolin topped TripAdvisor’s list of ‘Best B&Bs and Inns’ in Ireland, as well as ranking sixth in Europe and 12th in the world.

Frank and Marian Sheedy opened the B&B in 2019, "aiming to deliver a cosy haven that feels like home to their guests”, the travel website says.

Rates range from €130 to €145 B&B per night for doubles and twins, with family rooms also available and a junior suite priced at €160.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish B&Bs 2021

Sheedy’s Doolin, Co Clare Sea-Breeze Lodge, Galway The River House, Dungloe, Co Kerry Oranhill lodge, Oranmore, Co Galway Wild Atlantic Lodge, Lahinch, Co Clare Ashley Park House, Nenagh, Co Tipperary Daly’s House, Doolin, Co Clare Bethel Guesthouse, Rosscarbery, Co Cork Petra House B&B, Galway Hazelwood Lodge, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Other categories saw Loch Lein Country House in Fossa, Co Kerry, top the list of Small Stays (“intimate hotels that make big impressions”). It and two Dingle guesthouses, Greenmount House and Heaton’s Guesthouse, also ranked in Europe's Top 20.

New global categories this year include ‘Hotels on the Water’, which saw Pax Guest House in Dingle rank seventh in the world. The property was named ‘ Ireland’s Best B&B' in the Irish Independent’s Reader Travel Awards earlier this year.

The world’s top hotel was named as Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica, while Adiwana Suweta in Bali emerged as the hottest new hotel for 2022.

The full list of winners is at tripadvisor.ie/TravelersChoice.