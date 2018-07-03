CityJet apologises as 'technical issues' frustrate passengers for second day

CityJet has apologised to customers following a wave of disruption across its Dublin and London City Airport services this week.

"Due to a number of unforeseen technical issues on the morning of Monday, July 2, our operation was unable to recover from a serious delay," the airline told Independent.ie Travel in a statement.

"Our team went to every effort to ensure all passengers flew today (Tuesday, July 3), albeit with very long delays," it added.

On Monday, some CityJet flights between London and Dublin (including one on which this reporter was a passenger) experienced delays of several hours, and a number of passengers arrived in Dublin yesterday without their luggage.

"We appreciate that many passengers waited for a significant amount of time in difficult circumstances and we are very grateful for the patience shown throughout," the airline said.

"We also accept that our communication was not as clear as we would have liked.

@cityjet What's the craic with your Dub/Lcy service? Flight delayed over 6 hrs yesterday before being diverted to SEN. I opted to rebook for today and now it's delayed 2h45m. — Gerard (@Gerard37762263) July 3, 2018

"As the disruption mounted our options for recovery decreased and we were unable to give guarantees on departure times," it added.

"We apologise for any inconvenience our passengers experienced."

Despite the statements, disruption has been continuing to dog CityJet services between the airports today, with angry passengers taking to Twitter to complain of long delays and poor communication.

The disarray comes during the peak summer travel season, and as Ryanair pilots in Ireland announced their intention to strike for 24 hours on Thursday, July 24.

Passengers whose flights are delayed are entitled to certain care and assistance at airports, and if delays exceed five hours, to a full refund should they so choose.

If you arrive at your destination more than three hours after the scheduled arrival time, you may also be entitled to between €250 and €600 compensation, depending on the flight distance.

@cityjet I understand delays happen, but SIX HOURS with no communication whatsoever?! That's appalling — Louise (@LouisePen) July 2, 2018

CityJet passengers who choose not to travel or wish to apply for compensation can avail of the refund form or contact details on its website, the airline said.

