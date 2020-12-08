Center Parcs will open for Christmas in Ireland, with 50pc discount but no pool

Center Parcs Longford Forest will reopen from Friday, December 18 to January 3 for festive short breaks, the resort has announced.

The bad news?

It's famed Subtropical Swimming Paradise - a major draw, especially in winter when water slides, wave pool and balmy, 27-degree temperatures fend off the cold - will remain closed.

So will its entire indoor activity programme.

The vastly reduced offering is reflected in a 50pc discount available to all guests during the period - easily the most substantial special offer Center Parcs has run since opening the €233 million resort in 2019.

"Families wishing to get together over the festive period will receive 50pc off the cost of their break and be greeted with twinkling lights, festive decorations and a sprinkling of snow," the resort says.

Socially-distanced visits with Santa will take place up to Christmas Eve.

Two-bed woodland lodges are currently available from €529 for two nights from December 21, or €999 for four nights from December 23. With the discount applied (by using the code POOL50 when booking), that falls to €264.50 and €499.50 respectively.

The most expensive option available over Christmas is a four-bed executive lodge with sauna, priced at €2,489 for four nights, or €1,244.50 with discount.

Guests already booked between December 18 and January 3 will also be offered the saving. If they wish to cancel, a full refund will be offered or they can change dates and discount €100 from the new booking, it says.

Center Parcs closed its Longford Forest park in October after Level 3 restrictions were introduced in Ireland.

The decision to keep its pool and indoor activities shuttered was taken after reviewing Government's latest Covid-19 safety guidelines, it says.

“2020 has been a really difficult year and we know that people are looking forward to spending time with their loved ones over the festive period," said its Longford Forest Director, Daragh Feighrey.

"The team have been working hard to create a magical experience for our guests, as well as making sure all the latest safety measures are in place."

Restaurants will open for groups of up to six, and are also offering a full takeaway and delivery service for guests who want to dine in their lodges.

The Aqua Sana Spa is open for treatments like facials and massages, but not spa sessions.

Outdoor activities will be available, including aerial adventure, laser combat, den-building and more - charged as extras, of course - and there are 400 acres of forest trails to walk and cycle.

The resort will close again on January 4, until at least 11 January - "in anticipation of the Covid-19 measures that Government will put in place after the festive season", it says.

Online Editors