Center Parcs opens bookings for 29.5-degree 'Subtropical Swimming Paradise' in Longford

Ireland would be a grand country, if only we could roof it.

Ireland would be a grand country, if only we could roof it.

Well, holiday giant Center Parcs is doing exactly that in Longford - or part of it, anyway - with the unveiling of plans for a spanking new 29.5-degree 'Subtropical Swimming Paradise' near Ballymahon.

The 3,500m2 complex, billed as "Ireland's largest waterpark", will be heated year-round and crammed with slides, flumes, whirlpools, Wild River Rapids, a wave pool, tropical plants, a café, bar and fountains (see gallery of images, below).

The reveal comes as Center Parcs opens winter 2019 bookings for the €233 million campus, set to open next summer at Newcastle Wood.

The 'Subtropical Swimming Paradise' under construction in Longford. Photo: Arc Studios An artist's impression of the 'Subtropical Swimming Paradise' at Center Parcs in Longford Lego artist duo, Jessica and Faolán Farrell from Kildare, who teamed up with Center Parcs to create a 55,667 Lego brick model replica of its waterpark. A CGI view of the pools at Longford Forest An aerial view of the subtropical Swimming Paradise under construction at Longford Forest. Photo: Arc Studios A CGI impression of Center Parcs' Subrtopical Swimming Paradise An aerial cutaway of the Subtropical Swimming Paradise at Center Parcs in Longford Aliya Keogh (8) and Ben Keogh (6) pictured alongside a 55,667 Lego brick model replica of Center Parcs' Subtropical Swimming Paradise. Bookings have opened for the Irish resort. Ben Keogh (6) alongside a 55,667 Lego brick model replica of the waterpark under construction at Center Parcs Ireland. A family on the edge of the 45-degree drop in Tropical Cyclone in Center Parcs Elveden Forest in the UK One of the four-bed xecutive lodges at Center Parcs The Subtropical Swimming Paradise under contruction at Longford Forest. Photo: Arc Studios

Family rates start from €379 for a midweek break and €529 for weekends at the Longford Forest resort (centerparcs.ie), it says, with access to the Subtropical Swimming Paradise included in the price.

Restaurants, bike hire, spa treatments and most of the 100+ activities ranging from Laser Combat to Cupcake Decorating and Den Building, cost extra, however.

Read Pól Ó Conghaile's Center Parcs tips here

For now, bookings are only available from November 4, 2019.

August and September will be available to book early next year, "when construction is further progressed," it says.

An exact summer opening date has yet to be revealed.

“We are confident that Center Parcs Longford Forest will revolutionise the short-break market for Irish families," said Martin Dalby, Center Parcs CEO.

"Where else can you go to enjoy unlimited access to the nation’s largest waterpark and over 100 indoor and outdoor activities, all on your doorstep?

Center Parcs' plans for Longford were first revealed in 2015. Once complete, the resort will cater for up to 2,500 guests in some 466 lodges and 30 apartments.

A family on the edge of the 45-degree drop in Tropical Cyclone in Center Parcs Elveden Forest in the UK The 'Subtropical Swimming Paradise' under construction in Longford. Photo: Arc Studios Lego artist duo, Jessica and Faolán Farrell from Kildare, who teamed up with Center Parcs to create a 55,667 Lego brick model replica of its waterpark. A CGI view of the pools at Longford Forest An aerial view of the subtropical Swimming Paradise under construction at Longford Forest. Photo: Arc Studios A CGI impression of Center Parcs' Subrtopical Swimming Paradise An aerial cutaway of the Subtropical Swimming Paradise at Center Parcs in Longford Aliya Keogh (8) and Ben Keogh (6) pictured alongside a 55,667 Lego brick model replica of Center Parcs' Subtropical Swimming Paradise. Bookings have opened for the Irish resort. Ben Keogh (6) alongside a 55,667 Lego brick model replica of the waterpark under construction at Center Parcs Ireland. The Subtropical Swimming Paradise under contruction at Longford Forest. Photo: Arc Studios An artist's impression of the 'Subtropical Swimming Paradise' at Center Parcs in Longford

In addition to a massive construction phase, the car-free resort is expected to provide some 1,000 permanent jobs.

To mark the reveal of its 'Subtropical Swimming Paradise', Center Parcs teamed up with Lego artists Jessica and Faolán Farrell from Rathangan, Co. Kildare, to create a Lego replica of the waterpark (see video above).

The 2 x 1.5 metre Lego model, which took the duo 105 days to build using 55,667 Lego bricks, showcases all that the year-round complex will offer Irish families - including the flagship Tropical Cyclone raft ride and the Typhoon, a two-seater ride with drops, swings and speeds of up to 45km/ph.

The model took mother and son 840 hours to complete, Jessica says.

Read more:

Online Editors