Center Parcs Ireland announces reopening date and prices for summer

Center Parcs Longford Forest will reopen from Monday, July 13.

The date is a week earlier than previously announced, and comes four months since it closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 13.

However, fans of the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, its colossal indoor waterpark, will have to wait a little longer.

The pool and Aqua Sana Spa are scheduled to reopen from July 27.

“Although it was disappointing to have to close our forest resort within nine months of opening in Ireland, it was the right thing to do to keep our guests and staff safe," says Center Parcs’ CEO, Martin Dalby - who is also a member of Ireland's Tourism Recovery Taskforce.

Prices start from €1,199 for four nights in a two-bed woodland lodge - with activities like bike hire, tennis, laser tag and aerial adventures all charged as extras.

In line with government guidance, new social distancing and safety measures will be in place to protect visitors and staff, the resort says.

They include a reduced number of guests, enhanced cleaning regimes, cashless payments across the village and a new takeaway service to lodges.

Restaurants will open, but with fewer seats and tables, and arrival and departure times are being altered to allow for enhanced sanitisation and cleaning.

"We’re now asking you to arrive no earlier than 2pm (with access to accommodation from 4pm) and to vacate your lodge by 9am (leaving the village by 12 noon)," guests are told.

A ‘book with confidence’ guarantee will also allow guests to cancel their break up to six days prior to arrival and still receive a full refund.

Dalby acknowledges many guests were looking forward to the pool and spa.

"We have been planning the changes needed to maintain social distancing, but the Subtropical Swimming Paradise has many different elements, including flumes, rapids and numerous changing rooms," he says.

"We are working through what new capacities we will need to apply and how best to do that.

"We’re committed to re-opening these facilities as soon we are 100pc satisfied we’re ready to do so.

"However, we know families have been looking forward to their breaks and we wanted to give our guests the option to visit us as soon as we could.”

During the four-month closure, the majority of Longford Forest's 1,000 employees have been supported by the Government’s Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme, it says.

Work is now ongoing to bring them back to work and deliver a comprehensive training programme around new ways of working and safety procedures.

