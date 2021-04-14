Fancy getting paid to holiday after the pandemic?

Under a new a tourism incentive scheme, Malta plans to give hotel guests up to €200 each to check in this summer.

The payouts are designed to support hotels, and will see its government pay out €100 per person for every booking in a five-star hotel, €75pp for four-stars, and €50pp for three-stars.

Hotels will match the amount, meaning guests would receive up to €200 each. The money is to be spent on accommodation, food, drinks and other services within the properties.

Stays must be for a minimum of three nights and booked directly, and visitors to the island of Gozo will get “an additional 10pc of value”, it says.

The €3.5m ‘Incentives for Free Independent Travellers' scheme will commence from June 1, when the islands’ tourism sector is scheduled to reopen, according to the Malta Tourism Authority’s website.

Hotels are now applying to take part, and a list of participants will be made available for holidaymakers to book and claim in the coming weeks.

The cash-for-holidays scheme comes as tourism-dependent southern European destinations compete to catch the eye of post-lockdown visitors. Cyprus, Greece and Turkey have also said they plan to reopen their borders in the coming months, with varying rules and restrictions.

Malta remains in partial lockdown, but is running one of the EU’s speedier vaccine roll-outs, with 36pc of its population now in receipt of at least a first dose, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s Vaccine Tracker.

It has a population of just over 500,000.

Ryanair currently has flights scheduled between Dublin and Malta from May, but Ireland’s official advice remains to avoid all non-essential trips, and people can be fined €2,000 for non-compliance.

Asked about summer holidays abroad this week, Nphet’s Dr Ronan Glynn said there was too much uncertainty to give any measure of confidence in travel.

