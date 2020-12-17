Canary Islands turn 'red' on EU traffic light system for travel

Spain's Canary Islands have switched from 'orange' to 'red' on today's EU traffic light map for travel.

This means anyone returning to Ireland from the Canaries would have to quarantine for 14 days, though that can be reduced if a negative PCR test result is obtained after five days.

When the islands were rated 'orange', for the past couple of weeks, it was possible for people to travel both to and from the Canaries and avoid any quarantine on return to Ireland if they carried negative Covid test results.

Last week, the UK removed the islands from its Travel Corridor list, meaning Britons must self-isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.

The changes come as Covid infection rates surge in Tenerife, where new travel restrictions are set to come into effect from December 18 to January 2, the Canary Island Government has announced.

Earlier reports suggested tourists would have to cancel holidays, but the Government has since confirmed that holidaymakers with negative test results obtained within 72 hours of arrival can continue to visit.

"The regulations do not affect the rest of the Canary Islands, which as of today remain with cumulative incidence below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days," its tourism board added in a statement.

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus have flights scheduled between Ireland and the Canaries, including Tenerife, over the Christmas holidays.

The EU's traffic light travel maps are updated every Thursday. Today's changes also see the Greek Island of Crete go from 'red' to 'orange', joining the Cyclades, Corsica, Iceland, parts of Norway and Finland on that level.

Ireland (80.4) has one of the lowest 14-day incidences on the map, but cases have begun to rise again and both Government and public health experts have said they would prefer if people avoided non-essential trips.

Greenland and some regions in Norway are the EU's only 'green' areas.

Online Editors