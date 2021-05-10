Call for one-off September bank holiday to reward nation 

A one-off bank holiday on the last Monday in September would give the Irish public a “hard earned" break and support tourism recovery.

That’s according to the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), which today urged the Government to introduce a one-off public holiday this autumn.

“With only nine bank holidays, Ireland compares unfavourably to the rest of Europe and considering the impact of the pandemic, now is the year for Ireland to create a bank holiday on the last Monday in September,” said Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of ITIC.

While the UK has eight and Spain nine annual bank holidays, other countries such as Germany and France have 11, it said, and several have up to 13.

ITIC is an umbrella group representing key tourism and hospitality stakeholders in Ireland, including Aer Lingus, the DAA, Irish Hotels Federation and various visitor attractions.

Its call comes as bookings surge for summer, but concerns remain about a lack of overseas visitors and a potential fall-off in staycation business after the peak summer months.

ITIC has also called for a revamp of the now-expired Stay and Spend scheme.

While domestic tourism may provide a boost for beleaguered tourism businesses in June, July and August, a lack of international visitors is costing the country €27m a day, it says.

A plan for how Ireland proposes to restart international travel and aviation is “urgently needed”, Mr O’Mara Walsh said, starting with a resumption of the Common Travel Area with the UK.