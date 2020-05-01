Call for household 'staycation vouchers' to kick-start Irish tourism recovery

Irish households should be given staycation vouchers of "a significant monetary value" to help reboot tourism, the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC) has said.

It's one of ITIC's "key tourism asks" for the next Programme for Government, which also include calls for €1 billion worth of continuity grants, a reduced VAT rate of 5pc and a dedicated tourism ministry.

Staycation vouchers would be a stimulus measure to kick-start home holidays once safe to do so, according to Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, CEO of ITIC.

They would be redeemable "against a regulated Irish tourism product such as a hotel, restaurant or B&B".

"Think back to something like the SSIA, which was a way of encouraging the domestic market to save and they got a benefit from it," he told the Irish Independent.

Such a measure could be rolled out "fairly easily", but would have to be "transparent and easily traceable" and "of a significant monetary value" to work.

Tourism employed some 265,000 people in Ireland before Covid-19, ITIC says, but the industry has been "swiftly and mercilessly" decimated and there is little prospect of overseas visits this year.

It is also calling for a dedicated Department of Tourism under the next Government, to be headed by a minister "with significant economic clout and influence", O'Mara Walsh says.

The responsibility for tourism currently falls under the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (DTTAS), where Shane Ross is senior minister in Ireland's caretaker Government.

Brendan Griffin, Minister of State with special responsibility for Tourism and Sport, is not part of Cabinet.

"To date, tourism hasn't been treated as an economic ministry by the Government of the day," O'Mara Walsh says.

"We're saying that now is the time... It's just too important to be lumped in with another element of a Department. It needs a sole, dedicated ministry of its own, and it needs a Minister with serious capability."

This week, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told the Irish Independent that he was "actively considering" the need for a standalone tourism ministry.

"I think part of the economic recovery will have to be looking at how to incentivise people to holiday at home, presuming you can get restaurants open again and hotels to open again before the year is out," he said.

The DTTAS has yet to publish a central plan for the reopening of tourism in Ireland, or sector-specific supports, but says a "tourism recovery taskforce" will soon be established.

The Irish Tourist Industry Confederation is also calling for SME-specific supports such as the waiver of local authority rates, low-interest loans and a significant exchequer funding boost for tourism.

"The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating," its Chairperson, Ruth Andrews, said.

"The incoming Government must deliver a multi-million euro support package for the tourism industry otherwise businesses will go under and the tourism product that has served Ireland so well for so long will be massively diminished.”

