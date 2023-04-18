British Airways’ new safety video features Emma Raducanu, Robert Peston and Little Simz

Raducanu, a brand ambassador for BA, demonstrates how to stow luggage in an overhead locker

British Airways has launched a new safety video for passengers featuring tennis ace Emma Raducanu, rapper Little Simz, designer Oswald Boateng and TV presenter Robert Peston.

The new safety briefing also includes chef Tom Kerridge and actor Kaya Scodelario and replaces the previous video made in 2017 with Joanna Lumley, Olivia Colman, and Chabuddy G comedian, Asim Chaudhry.

Raducanu, 20, has been a brand ambassador for the flag-carrier since 2021. In the video, she demonstrates how to stow luggage in an overhead locker while Peston is seen folding his laptop for take-off.

“It was a privilege to be a part of the new safety video,” the player said. “It’s fresh, engaging and I know customers will be in for a treat.”

Other famous faces to appear include entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den investor Steven Bartlett and Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa.

The video, which will be rolled out on the airline’s long-haul fleet from 1 May onwards, is part of its British Original brand advertising campaign featuring scenes from UK cities and the seaside.

The five-minute film also includes cabin crew and ground engineers.

Later this year, a second version of the safety video will be released, featuring a new uniform designed by Mr Boateng.

Calum Laming, BA’s chief customer officer, said: “We knew we needed to create something different that would capture attention. We wanted this to be a real celebration of originality and for us, it is our people who – together with where we’re from – make us unique.

“We also wanted to inject some wit and showcase Britishness, and all the quirks that put us on the map by shining a light on real life people - from fishermen and chip shop workers to friends hanging out, as well as some well known faces who help put Britain on a stage.”

Famous faces in the old 2017 video included Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton, Ian McKellen, Gordon Ramsay, Warwick Davis, Rob Brydon, Jim Broadbent and Gillian Anderson.