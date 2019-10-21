'Brilliantly bohemian' - Lonely Planet names Galway among world's Top 10 cities for 2020

Galway is the fourth best city on the planet to visit in 2020, according to Lonely Planet - ranking ahead of global stars like Dubai and Vancouver.

The "brilliantly bohemian” city features as one of the Top 10 cities for travellers in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020, an annual collection of travel destinations, trends and experiences for the year ahead.

Galway is “arguably Ireland’s most engaging city”, the guide says - a place "brimful of imagination" where “brightly painted pubs heave with live music” and “cafés offer front row seats to watch buskers perform.”

It singles out experiences like live trad music at Tig Cóilí, or Tigh Neachtain's pub, "where timber walls frame a roaring fire and locals crack gentle jokes".

"Groundbreaking flavour combos" are also tipped at chef Enda McEvoy's Loam restaurant - which this month won the Michelin Guide UK & Ireland’s first ever Sustainability award.

Bridgette Brew, Galway 2020; Nóirín Hegarty, VP Digital Content, Lonely Planet; Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland; and Patricia Philbin, CEO of Galway 2020, at the announcement Galway has been named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet. Pic – Aengus McMahon.

Salzburg, Austria is the world's No.1 city to visit in 2020, the travel bible says, while Washington, DC, USA is ranked second, and Cairo, Egypt in third place.

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Salzburg, Austria Washington DC, USA Cairo, Egypt Galway, Ireland Bonn, Germany La Paz, Bolivia Kochi, India Vancouver, Canada Dubai, UAE Denver, USA

Galway will also be a European Capital of Culture 2020, a "year-long, city-wide, arty party" Lonely Planet says will "supercharge" the visitor experience next year.

Patricia Philbin, CEO of Galway 2020, called the award "a fantastic endorsement of this incredible place on the western edge of Ireland and at the heart of Europe".

The accolade follows the recent announcement of a new €10.2m city museum that Fáilte Ireland says will "transform the Spanish Arch district of Galway".

An artist's impression of the new plaza at Galway's Spanish Arch and Atlantic Museum.

The three-storey, interactive Atlantic Galway Museum is an upgrade of the current Galway City Museum, and will highlight the influence of the Atlantic on the people, cultures and traditions of the City of the Tribes.

The square between the Spanish Arch and the museum will be remodelled into a new public space as part of the development, with a new viewing point on top of the Spanish Arch allowing visitors to look over the Latin Quarter, Galway Bay and the River Corrib.

The project will open for the 2022 tourist season.

Tourism Ireland, which markets and promotes the island overseas, welcomed Lonely planet's announcement and said it would use the accolade in a major PR push for the city and county, including a new video, a special page on Ireland.com, extensive social media activity and promotion at the upcoming World Travel Market in London.

In other 2020 tips, Lonely Planet named Bhutan as its top country to visit, the Central Asian Silk Road as its best region, and Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara as best-value destination.

Lonely Planet's top 10 countries to visit in 2020

Bhutan England North Macedonia Aruba Eswatini (Swaziland) Costa Rica The Netherlands Liberia Morocco Uruguay

See more at lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel.

Online Editors