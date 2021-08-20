Boosters for holidays? Two European countries have set vaccine ‘expiry dates’ for travellers

Croatia and Austria have set limits on the validity of vaccine certificates presented by travellers, with a cut-off date of 270 days after the final dose.

It means that vaccinated travellers seeking to avoid quarantine or other travel restrictions on arrival will need to show both proof that they have been vaccinated, and when.

To enter Croatia, travellers from the EU must show proof of vaccination “not older than 270 days” (or roughly nine months), according to the Croatian government and reopen.europa.eu.

Austria has introduced similar criteria, with Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs travel advisory page for the country stating that proof of vaccinations “must not be older than 270 days”.

The EU Covid Cert, which is widely used for travel in the bloc, shows the date of the latest vaccine dose received.

For people fully vaccinated in January and February of this year, for example, the 270-day “expiry dates” for travel to Croatia and Austria would arrive in October and November.

Travellers who have not been fully vaccinated, or whose vaccinations have “expired”, will still be able to avoid restrictions by presenting negative test results obtained at their own cost.

People with proof of recovery from Covid-19 can also travel without restriction using the EU Covid Cert, though the validity period is usually 180 days.

It comes as new studies, including from Britain and Israel, appear to show that the effectiveness of some vaccines in protecting against Covid-19 can wane over time – though they remain powerfully protective against serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

Several countries, including Ireland, are considering rolling out booster programmes amid a rise in Delta variant infections. Israel began administering third doses this summer, and the US government plans to make booster shots widely available next month.

Despite the 270-day limits, the EU currently says there is no maximum validity foreseen for its Covid certs, “as this will depend on emerging scientific evidence as to the length of protection of the different vaccines”.

In Ireland, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “There is no expiration date on Digital Covid Certificates based on vaccination. There are expiration dates based on recovery (180 days).”

Overseas travel has picked up since the relaxation of travel restrictions on July 19, though it remains far below levels that would be normal for this time of year.

This week, Emirates announced that a daily service between Dublin and Dubai will be restored from October 5 “following a spike in overseas travel demand from Ireland”.

Ryanair has also announced four new winter routes from Dublin – to Cardiff in Wales, Kosice in Slovakia, Plovdiv in Bulgaria and Sibiu in Romania. It will fly to 90 destinations this winter.

