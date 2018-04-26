Fancy travelling the globe and reviewing the hottest restaurants and nightlife, all from a breath-takingly beautiful base in Iceland?

Best summer job ever? This airline wants to pay you (and a friend) to travel the world...

Low-cost carrier WOW air is seeking two 'Travel Guides' that will hop between Reykjavík and the airline's 38 destinations, creating blogs, videos and photos while rating the best food, hospitality and nightlife they find.

All that, and both content creators will be paid around €3,700 a month, or €9,500 in total... with apartment, hotels and flights all covered by WOW. If that's not a dream summer job, we don't know what is.

WOW air

To enter, you need to be aged 18 or above, and to film a short travel guide (30 seconds to two minutes in length) featuring your hometown. The video should be submitted on travelguide.wowair.com before May 14, with the winners set to be announced just four days later.

"It doesn’t matter whether you’re from Dublin, Tipperary, Roscommon, Cork or the middle of nowhere - use your imagination," the airline says. “We’re looking for two best friends, a couple—even two strangers—to produce insightful, light-hearted content that fellow travellers and holidaymakers want to watch and read," added Svanhvít Friðriksdóttir, WOW's Director of Communications.

Two winners of the competition will spend the summer in Iceland, exploring both the island and as many of the airline's overseas destinations as they can - ranging from New York and LA to Berlin, Milan and Amsterdam - from June 1 to August 15. Their content will be shared on WOW's website and social channels.

Online Editors