Bad weather 'a great opportunity' as whale-shaped Beluga plane lands at Shannon

"While many counties around the country were battening the hatches during today’s gale force winds, an intrepid pilot was taking to the skies at Shannon Airport."

So says a statement from the Shannon Group, who shared photos this afternoon of an Airbus Beluga XL landing and taking off at the airport.

The plane, which is shaped and painted to look like a Beluga whale, took to the skies at 11am for a two-hour cross wind training session before returning to France.

"Today’s bad weather created a great opportunity to get real flight experience in windy conditions," said Niall Maloney, Airport Operations and Commercial Director at the airport.

It isn’t the first time that Shannon has facilitated such training, he added.

"In fact, the majority of all new aircraft models since the 1970s have used Shannon at some time specifically for cross wind component training. It is true what they say every cloud, or in this case gale, has a silver lining.”

Airbus launched the Beluga XL in 2014 as a "super transporter". The plane has a wingspan of over 60m - wider than Dublin's Liberty Hall is tall.

According to Airbus, the Beluga XL will gradually replace its existing five-member Beluga ST fleet – which is used for carrying complete sections of Airbus aircraft from different production sites around Europe.

Its enlarged cargo bay can carry a payload of 51 tonnes (it can accommodate two A350 jetliner wings), and the plane has a range of 4,000km.

Last year, Shannon welcomed another aviation behemoth - an Antonov AN-255, the world's largest commercial plane with a wingspan of over 88m.

The world's largest commercial plane was carrying Irelands’ largest consignment of PPE in a single flight - a shipment from China.

The Beluga arrived during turbulent times for Shannon - yesterday, Aer Lingus announced that it would permanently close its crew base at the Co Clare airport following mounting losses.

“This announcement highlights once again the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the aviation sector here," said Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group.

"Restoring regional connectivity and international travel will be pivotal to economic recovery as we emerge from the effects of the pandemic," she added. "Critical to this will be the urgent implementation of a clear road map and timelines for the restart of aviation."