Back to the USA: €149 flights and Christmas price spikes as America reopens to Irish visitors

Travel agents and airlines have experienced a surge in demand for trips to the US after the White House said it will scrap travel bans on fully vaccinated visitors.

"It's out the door," says Linda Ryan of Tour America. "The phones are ringing off the hook... we probably did more quotes yesterday than we have any other day over the last 20 months."

Kathryn Glover of tour operator American Sky says it saw "a big increase" in calls since Monday's news, particularly regarding trips to New York and Florida.

"It’s clear that there is a great deal of pent-up demand from Ireland to get back to Orlando and key school holiday dates for 2022 are already filling up," she adds.

Aer Lingus has pulled the trigger on a transatlantic seat sale, with fares to Boston, New York and Washington DC starting from €149 each-way when booked as part of a return trip.

"We’re excited to once again connect families, friends and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic," said Susanne Carberry, its chief customer officer.

Winter in Central Park, New York City. Photo: Getty Rockefeller Center, Manhattan. Photo: Marley White/NYC & Company Bloomingdale's Christmas windows, an homage to PT Barnum. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Macy's Herald Square, Midtown, Manhattan. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/ NYC & Company Wollman Rink, Central Park, Manhattan. Photo: Julienne Schaer/ NYC & Company Christmas windows in New York... no expense is spared. Harlem Meer, Central Park. Photo: Julienne Schaer/ NYC & Company Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn. Photo: Julienne Schaer/ NYC & Company A Slice of Brooklyn's Christmas Lights & Cannoli Tour. Photo: Marley White/ NYC & Company Sak's of Fifth Avenue at Christmas. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Columbus Circle Holiday Market. Photo: Malcolm Brown/ NYC & Company New York City from the Rockefeller Center at Christmas. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Rockefeller Center at holiday season... Photo: Julienne Schaer / NYC & Company Radio City Music Hall. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/ NYC & Company Pól Ó Conghaile soaks up Central Park in the snow... Macy's of New York at Christmas. Bloomingdale's, Upper East Side, Manhattan. Photo: Julienne Schaer/NYCgo.com Times Square, New York Rush hour traffic in New York City Central Park covered in snow. Photo: Getty/Ferran Traite Soler

Winter in Central Park, New York City. Photo: Getty

Non-citizens from Ireland, the UK and Schengen Area, among other regions, have been banned from entering the US since a Presidential Proclamation made in the Trump era.

The White House said this week, however, that foreign visitors from 33 countries including Ireland can return from "early November".

The new system will require passengers to show proof of full vaccination before boarding a US-bound plane.

They will also have to test negative and undergo contact tracing.

Other details are lacking and travel agents are fielding calls on when exactly the rules change, and what it will mean for children. But overall they have been hugely buoyed by the announcement.

"Since March 2020 we have dealt with uncertainty around the US," says Ms Ryan. "We have looked after all our clients, moving their bookings forward in some cases twice or three times, so we are delighted to have a date now for reopening."

Airlines are hoping for the return of lucrative transatlantic routes, with British Airways reporting an increase of nearly 700pc in searches on its website for US destinations compared to last week.

Aer Lingus had seen its North American route network drop from 14 destinations to four during the pandemic, and had also postponed the launch of its Manchester services to the US.

Last week, however, it relaunched its Dublin to Toronto flights after Canada reopened to fully vaccinated visitors, and it is once again selling flights to Orlando and Newark.

Its new direct transatlantic routes from Manchester to New York (JFK) will also now resume from December 1, and to Orlando from December 11.

“We are seeing an increase in queries from customers looking to get away as soon as the restrictions lift in November – but also for December and of course into 2022," says Bladhana Richardson of American Holidays.

Its package deals include a five-night trip to Las Vegas this December from €499pp, and a four-night pre-Christmas shopping trip to New York in November from €799pp, based on two sharing.

The surge of interest has also seen price spikes around holidays like Christmas and New Year, however.

While Aer Lingus's fares to and from Boston and New York start from €149, for example, they jump to between €310 and €769 each-way over Christmas.

"Prices have shot up for Easter," adds Ms Ryan. "I'd say it's just purely down to demand."

Five fab US travel deals

1. A family break in Florida

Tour America has flights plus seven nights in Orlando from December 3 from €639pp, with accommodation at the Rosen Inn at Pointe, based on two adults and two children sharing. Ref: 681029; touramerica.ie

2. Viva Las Vegas

American Holidays has return flights to Las Vegas (indirect) from €499pp, including five nights at the 3-star Oyo Hotel & Casino, based on two sharing in December. Ref: 52627979; americanholidays.com

3. Pre-Christmas shopping in New York

Cassidy Travel has a five-night trip, including direct flights and accommodation at the four-star Row NYC in Broadway, from €774pp departing November 20. American Sky, meanwhile, has a three-night trip from €679pp, including flights, next January. cassidytravel.ie; americansky.ie

4. Five-star New York

ClickAndGo.com has flights and three nights at the five-star Intercontinental Times Square Hotel from €589pp, based on two sharing next January and February – usually a cheaper time for travel. clickandgo.com

5. West Coast cooler

Best4Travel.ie has flights to San Francisco next May, including five nights' accommodation, from €949pp; best4travel.ie

NB: For more travel deals from Ireland, see itaa.ie/offers.