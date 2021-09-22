| 18.8°C Dublin

Back to the USA: €149 flights and Christmas price spikes as America reopens to Irish visitors

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to return from "early November", White House says

New York City. Photo: Deposit Expand

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

Travel agents and airlines have experienced a surge in demand for trips to the US after the White House said it will scrap travel bans on fully vaccinated visitors.

"It's out the door," says Linda Ryan of Tour America. "The phones are ringing off the hook... we probably did more quotes yesterday than we have any other day over the last 20 months."

Kathryn Glover of tour operator American Sky says it saw "a big increase" in calls since Monday's news, particularly regarding trips to New York and Florida.

