Average 70-bed hotel in Ireland has seen energy costs jump €380,000

The economic outlook for Irish hotels has become “significantly less certain”, with energy costs now accounting for 10-12pc of annual revenue on average.

This compares to 4pc in 2019, according to the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), and means the average 70-bedroom hotel is now paying €380,000 more in annual energy costs than it was three years ago.

"Hotels are also seeing increases across the cost of food suppliers (up 25pc this year), beverages (up 16pc), linen and laundry services (up 30pc) and insurance costs (up 18pc),” said Denyse Campbell, IHF President.

The figures come from new analysis by the IHF that suggests spiralling business costs, reduced forward bookings and the planned tourism and hospitality Vat rate increase at the end of February (from 9pc to 13.5pc) are “piling pressure” on an industry in recovery, it says.

Read More

“While the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) introduced in Budget 2023 is welcome, the qualification criteria are far too restrictive for hotels,” Ms Campbell said.

Irish hotels have come under fire this year for high rates, which have seen double-digit percentage increases on average room rates in 2019.

Despite an uplift in tourism post-pandemic, however, the IHF says overall hotel room occupancy rates are still significantly down on 2019 this year.

From January to October, average room occupancy levels were 71pc nationally and 75pc for Dublin, it says – as compared to 80pc and 84pc in 2019.

Confidence in the sector has taken a hit, “with pent-up demand quickly unwinding” in the face of inflation and economic pressures, it says.

56pc of IHF members say they are “very concerned” about the impact of global economic uncertainty on their business over the next 12 months, it adds.

Forward bookings for 2023 are down across many markets next year, it says, with Ms Campbell calling on Government not to increase the tourism Vat rate next spring – claiming it would add to inflationary pressure.

Maintaining lower tourism and hospitality Vat rates, such as in the Netherlands (9pc), Malta (7pc) or Portugal (6pc) would contribute to support jobs and business and the wider economy, she said.