At Your Service: John and Francis Brennan seek hospitality businesses in need of a makeover

John and Francis Brennan are 'At your Service' for new RTE series.

John and Francis Brennan’s long-running At Your Service is set to return, and the Kenmare hoteliers are looking for four businesses to take part.

“We are looking for applications from a range of businesses in the hospitality sector,” Francis says.

"It could be a hotel or self-catering cottage, a tea-room or restaurant or even a glamping site or caravan park.

"Any type of tourist attraction will be considered – so a farm diversification project or renovated historic house could apply as long as they feel they would benefit from our advice.”

Since it first aired in 2008, At Your Service has become a fixture of RTÉ’s TV schedules, with businesses benefitting from the Brennan brothers’ advice and do-overs ranging from McCarthy’s pub in Fethard, Co Tipperary to The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare - which has since gone on to win a Michelin star.

As well as B&Bs and hotels, they have visited campsites, castles, a war museum, GAA Club, alpaca farm and even the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

"John provided the spreadsheets, Francis provided the shtick,” as Irish Independent reviewer Pat Stacey put it of a show that has grown from snappy, 30-minute slots to hour-long instalments.

Their televised travels have of course also boosted the Brennans’ own profile, with the pair going on to publish books, host other TV shows and add two new businesses – Dromquinna Manor and The Lansdowne – to their flagship five-star, the Park Hotel Kenmare.

The next season of At Your Service is in development with independent production company Waddell Media, and currently set to air next autumn.

“This new series is a wonderful opportunity for hospitality owners to work with John and Francis to explore new approaches, systems and strategies to deliver a quality service for their customers,” says its Executive Producer, Maggi Gibson.

“We’re planning to produce four one-hour programmes, following a different business in each episode.”

Interested owners of hospitality venues or tourist attractions in Ireland are invited to contact the producers at maggi@waddellmedia.com or aoife@waddellmedia.com.