Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport to ban night flights, private jets and noisy planes

Greenpeace has welcomed the move, but KLM complained it was not closely consulted about the decision

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is proposing a ban on private jets and the loudest planes in a bid to limit pollution and noise.

The proposals, announced on Tuesday by the airport’s boss, also include phasing out all flights between midnight and 5am, and abandoning a project for an additional runway in a push to be more considerate of the environment.

“We have thought about growth but too little about its impact for too long. We need to be sustainable for our employees, the local environment and the world,” said Ruud Sondag, CEO of the Schiphol Group.

"The only way forward is to become quieter and cleaner more rapidly," Mr Sondag said.

It is hoped the measures will create a “cleaner and better” system for the notoriously busy airport, according to a Schiphol airport statement.

The airport said it was singling out private jets as they cause “a disproportionate amount of noise nuisance and CO2 emissions per passenger”.

The plans should start no later than the 2025-2026 season.

The environmental group Greenpeace welcomed the move. “Finally, they seem to turn the tide,” said its air transport expert Maarten de Zeeuw, especially lauding the ban on private jets.

“We are happy that Schiphol is listening,” Mr De Zeeuw said. The group said that even if other European airports had night-time flying limits, Schiphol would be the first major one on the continent to ban polluting private planes.

Airline KLM was less enthusiastic, complaining that it was not closely consulted over the decision.

“We are astonished that Schiphol is unilaterally putting forward proposals that will have far-reaching consequences for airlines without involving the industry parties in this process,” it said in a statement.

Last summer, the Dutch government decided to cut the maximum number of flights allowed each year in an attempt to reduce noise and air pollution.

The decision – expected to take effect late in the year – would cut the number of flights allowed from around 500,000 to 440,000.

Schiphol, on the outskirts of Amsterdam, has been growing for years and has become one of the busiest European hubs and a significant driver of economic growth in the Netherlands.

But the government also wants to cut emissions of carbon and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, forcing the scaling down of flights.

With additional reporting from the Associated Press