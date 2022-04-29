Amsterdam airport asks airlines to cut flights to avoid chaos

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has asked airlines to cancel flights over the weekend to avoid chaos due to overcrowding at Europe's third busiest airport.

On Thursday, the airport said it had taken the action due to staff shortages.

It comes after an unannounced strike among baggage handlers aggravated major delays and cancellations at the airport on April 23.

Schiphol said in an email to Reuters that it had "asked airlines to reduce the number of local departing passengers this weekend by cancelling bookings, and not accepting new bookings from Schiphol in the period from May 2 to 8."

"This is an annoying but necessary measure to reduce the number of passengers," it said.

The airport said it advised travellers to contact their airlines for information on specific flights, but was not available for further comment on how many flights would be affected.

Last week, Schiphol said that “a rise in traveller numbers combined with labour shortages means that travellers should expect longer waiting times than usual” over the May holiday weekend.

"In the period from April 23 to May 8, around 174,000 travellers will travel to, from or via Schiphol each day,” it added.

"Although passenger numbers are still around 17pc lower compared to 2019, crowd levels will not be lower than three years ago.”

It comes as staffing shortages and Covid-related absences have seen airports from Dublin to Sydney and Manchester struggle to meet growing passenger demand.

Dutch news agency ANP reported that KLM, the Dutch arm of airline Air France-KLM, expected to cancel several flights on Friday.

KLM could not immediately be reached for comment late on Thursday.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile