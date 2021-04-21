Ambitious plan to turn Lough Derg into Ireland’s answer to Lake Como

An ambitious plan has been unveiled to develop Lough Derg into a top eco-friendly tourist destination in Ireland.

The strategy aims to ensure scenic Lough Derg – which borders Tipperary, Clare and Galway and has historic links to Ireland's famous High King Brian Boru – is sensitively developed as a 'slow tourism' destination with the emphasis on environmentally-friendly, value-added tourism which delivers the maximum benefit for local communities.

A key aim is to extend the existing tourism season – with a more year-long offering set to benefit the local economy through revenues, investment and greater employment.

The result could be Ireland's answer to Lake Como in Italy, which has become world-renowned for its value-added tourism – with the trade developed to enhance the local environment, economy and community.

Lake Como has also studiously tried to avoid over-commercialisation, unlike other European lakeside attractions.

Now, a strategic plan – 'The Lough Derg Visitor Experience Development' – has been hammered out to map the future for Lough Derg and its surrounding area.

The 64-page blueprint highlights how best to develop assets within the area, what infrastructural challenges need to be met and what can be done to enhance the existing tourism offering.

Expand Close Kilgarvan Quay, Lough Derg. Photo: Discover Lough Derg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kilgarvan Quay, Lough Derg. Photo: Discover Lough Derg

A key target in the strategy will be to develop overseas tourist revenues by 3pc each year to 2024 as well as achieving a 3pc growth in domestic bed nights and visitor numbers to major local attractions.

Locals said they are optimistic the strategy can be delivered given the co-operation involved between Tipperary, Limerick and Clare councils as well as other agencies including Fáilte Ireland, Inland Fisheries, Waterways Ireland, Coillte, EU LEADER groups and local community development groups.

It follows the launch of a €76.5m masterplan for the Shannon Region, and new tourism development plans from both Tipperary and Clare County Councils.

Read More

Read More

A major element of the strategy will be the focus on value-added and environmentally-friendly tourism investments ranging from accommodation assets to restaurants, cafes and outdoor leisure experiences.

The importance of outdoor facilities – as evidenced by the Covid-19 pandemic – has also been noted.

Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte – who is a Galway-based politician – said the strategy represented an exciting opportunity for the entire Lough Derg area.

“What I would love to see is the growth of jobs and greater geographical seasonal spread so we are not just looking at it starting in May and finishing in September – that it would go on for longer,” she told TippFM.

“I would also love to see the benefits to the local community – a better place to live and enjoy and it becomes a destination, not just a place that you come on holiday."

"Perhaps you might decide to relocate when you talk about remote working.”

Online Editors