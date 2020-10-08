All countries removed from overseas travel ‘Green List’ from next Monday

The Department of Foreign Affairs has today confirmed that there will be no countries on the overseas travel ‘Green List’ as of next Monday.

Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein were all deemed safe to travel to under the government’s travel advisory plan, but today the Department of Foreign Affairs said they would be removed from the list.

Liechtenstein does not have an airport within its borders.

A statement from the Department said, “As no EU / EEA countries were below the required 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases, there will be no countries on the Green List with effect from Monday 12 October.”

The list will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Read More

The current threshold for a country to make it onto Ireland’s green list is a 14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 of 25 or less, based on the latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Ireland’s current 14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 is 124.43, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The next review will be on Thursday, October 15, with any changes to take effect from Monday, October 19 .

“In the meantime, Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on the new Council Recommendation on coordinating travel within the Union (“EU traffic lights system”),” the statement read.

Read More

Online Editors