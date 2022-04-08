Airport chaos: Easter breaks disrupted by flight cancellations in UK; Dublin Airport says it is making progress

British Airways and easyJet have axed more than 100 scheduled services between them today.

UK airports are also struggling, with Manchester and Leeds airports now telling travellers to arrive three hours before their flights.

Passengers have faced chaotic scenes, with queues sometimes trailing outside terminals at Manchester, and the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority warning of “the potential to impact confidence levels across the industry”.

Staffing shortages and Covid-related absences have been blamed, as has pent-up demand – passengers at Dublin Airport this morning were once again reporting long queues.

Etihad Airways Group Chief Executive Tony Douglas said latent demand for travel has gone off “almost like a fire hydrant” as travel restrictions ease.

His remarks were reported by Reuters from a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference in Manchester.

Lengthy delays have also been reported from Sydney Airport in Australia due to increased demand, staff shortages and Covid absences.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport this week shared updates on measures it says it is taking to reduce wait times and deal with a security staff shortage, alongside an ongoing recruitment and training drive.

They include deploying a task force of 600 office-based staff to support operations, temporarily re-assigning a number of Cork-based security staff to Dublin, contracting third party security trainers and offering increased overtime.

"Bringing some recruits into the operation has been delayed by the requirement for enhanced background checks for aviation workers which came into effect on January 1 this year,” it said in an update this week.

"Thankfully, however, this log jam is now easing.”

In the 10 days from March 27, it added, “none of the c.300,000 passengers that have departed out of Dublin Airport have missed a flight due to security queues”.

Terminal 1 security channels are now open 24/7, while security in T2 opens from 4am.

However, with Dublin Airport set to get busier over the coming weeks, passengers are being reminded to arrive at the airport a minimum of three-and-a-half hours prior to their departure time.

Passengers parking a car should add an extra 30 minutes.