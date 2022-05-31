Airlines cancelled 1,500 flights on Monday as staffing, delays and weather disrupt travel

A jet on the approach at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Airlines worldwide cancelled more than 1,500 flights on Monday, according to flight tracking company FlightAware, after cancelling 1,642 on Sunday.

Airlines have attributed recent flight cancellations to weather, air traffic control, Covid-19 cases among employees and other staffing issues.

US airlines, still rebuilding flight crews after the Covid-19 pandemic travel slowdown, cancelled more than 2,500 flights alone over the four-day Memorial Day holiday.

Thunderstorms in Florida, New York and the mid-Atlantic were a factor.

easyJet is cancelling more than 200 flights over a 10-day period due to airport delays and other restrictions.

KLM this weekend temporarily halted ticket sales on Amsterdam flights due to overcrowding and staff shortages at Schiphol.

British Airways and TUI have also cut some schedules amid staff shortages that have caused major disruption.

An average of 78,474 commercial flights take off each day, according to a recent Flightaware stats update, meaning Sunday and Monday’s cancellations were just under 2pc of the overall figure.

However, passengers are being frustrated as airlines and airports work to ramp up staffing to handle an explosive return in travel demand.

After queues caused over 1,000 people to miss flights at Dublin Airport last weekend, the DAA was last night working on a plan to manage passenger numbers over the coming weeks.

Passengers on Monday reported four-hour queues at Manchester Airport, and lines at Bristol stretched outside in a long line reaching a car park.

Manchester Airport said that airlines and their ground handlers are experiencing “challenges” which is “leading to delays at check-in and baggage reclaim for some passengers”.

This week brings half-term breaks and a Platinum Jubilee weekend in the UK, as well as a busy June Bank Holiday weekend in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines cancelled about 700 flights over the four-day Memorial weekend, according to FlightAware, including 134 flights on Monday, or about 4pc of its scheduled trips.

Last week, Delta had said it was trimming some flights over the weekend and into early August to improve operational reliability.