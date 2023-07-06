Airline launches clothes rental scheme so passengers can pack light

Visitors flying into Japan are being given the chance to travel light, with a new trial allowing arrivals to rent clothes when they land.

Passengers travelling with Japan Airlines (JAL) will be able to skip checking in a suitcase and borrow outfits based on size, season and colour under the new ‘Any Wear, Anywhere’ scheme, which began on July 5 and will continue for at least the next 13 months.

Clothes can be reserved a month in advance and are loaned out for a fortnight. The clothing is a combination of excess stock from brands and second-hand pieces, the airline says. Everything will be delivered to the visitor’s accommodation ahead of arrival, then collected at the end of their stay.

The initiative is in partnership with Japanese trading firm Sumitomo, and will collect data on whether there is an reduction in the overall weight of baggage being flown.

How the scheme works

“With more and more people flying again after the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the recent emphasis in sustainability, there is a growing movement around the world to promote sustainable tourism,” said JAL.

“Travellers increasingly desire to make more sustainable choices regarding their travel destinations, accommodations, transportation etc, they still lack sufficient options. For example, most travellers now enjoy eating at restaurants and staying at hotels at their destination, but they generally bring their own clothing from home.”

According to the Any Wear, Anywhere website, flying with 10kg less weight in a passenger’s baggage could result in a 7.5kg reduction of carbon dioxide emissions – which it compares to 78 days of not using a hairdryer (if it was used for an average of 10 minutes a day).

Prices vary, depending on how many clothes are reserved and the style. But currently a men’s casual selection (two pairs of shorts and three T-shirts) for summer costs €26. Women looking for spring/autumn smart-casual ensemble of three to four tops and two pairs of trousers would be looking at €32.