Airbnb to launch enhanced 'cleaning protocol' with 24-hour buffer between stays

Airbnb will launch new cleaning and sanitisation protocols for its hosts starting next month, including a 24-hour buffer between stays, the company has said.

It hopes the changes will help protect travellers staying in Airbnb accommodations during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The protocol will be available to all hosts and we encourage them to commit and adopt these enhanced cleaning practices," the announcement said. "Listings enrolled in the Cleaning Protocol will be available for stays immediately after the enhanced cleaning is performed."

The company is working with hospitality and medical experts, including a former U.S. surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, to develop its cleaning protocol with Covid-19 prevention in mind, it said.

According to Airbnb, guidelines will encourage people to wear protective equipment like gloves and masks when cleaning properties, and to use proper disinfectants. Hosts will also be required to keep listings vacant for at least 24 hours before guest check-in.

The wait period is "a precaution to address the possibility of particles that may remain airborne for a few hours," the announcement said.

Hosts can decide to enrol in Airbnb's new protocol, which includes a learning and certification program. A host's enrolment will be visible to potential guests as they search for a listing to book.

Hosts who choose not to enrol can instead create vacancy periods between reservations using a feature called Booking Buffer. With this feature, hosts must keep their listings empty for at least 72 hours between stays, including the 24-hour wait period before guests check in.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 is thought to spread through respiratory droplets. Airbnb says its new vacancy periods should be implemented to protect travellers from possible lingering coronavirus particles.

Adrian Hyzler, chief medical officer for Healix International, a company that specialises in security, international medical and travel-assistance services, believes that all home rentals like those through Airbnb should have 24-hour vacancies at minimum, preferably with windows open and a good flow of air.

"We know that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can survive on smooth surfaces, such as plastic and stainless steel, for up to 72 hours in favourable conditions," Hyzler told The Washington Post in an email.

"We also know that the virus can survive in air for three hours or maybe longer."

Hyzler believes Airbnb's 24-hour void period, plus a thorough disinfection of all surfaces (including remote controls, door handles and other touch points) is suitable for giving guests a safe environment.

Airbnb hopes the new enrolment transparency to guests who are browsing may help ease concerns about booking a home-sharing stay.

"We will continue to develop and enhance our platform, tools, educational resources and enforcement, in line with governmental guidance and to help our hosts adjust to consumer needs - all to keep our hosts, guests and communities protected," the company said.

