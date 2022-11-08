Airbnb announces plans to address hidden fees and ‘checkout requests’

From December, Airbnb is to begin offering users the option to show the total price of a listing up front – including service and cleaning fees, but not taxes.

The total will also be shown on the map, filter and listing page – but is not a default feature, the company said.

The change will apply to countries that don't already have price display requirements (listings in the EEA, including Ireland, among other areas, already show total fees).

So-called “hidden” fees can add considerably to the price of an Airbnb rental, once cleaning and service extras and minimum stays are calculated.

"I've heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren't transparent and checkout tasks are a pain," CEO Brian Chesky tweeted on Monday.

"We are prioritising total price (instead of nightly price) in our search ranking algorithm,” the company said.

"This means that for similar listings in the same area, those with the highest quality and best total prices will rank higher in search results.”

The precise timeline for the new pricing display was not announced.

Airbnb also said it was providing guidance to its hosts “that if they have checkout requests, they should be reasonable and displayed to guests before they book”.

"Guests should not have to do unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming when leaving their Airbnb,” it said. “But we think it’s reasonable to ask guests to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors—just like they would when leaving their own home.”

The move comes as the EU this week proposed rules that would require Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies to share data on the number of people using their platforms.

New rules are being developed for short-term rentals and holiday lettings in Ireland, including a register for landlords, overseen by Fáilte Ireland, but the deadline was recently pushed back several months.

Airbnb has lost about 37pc of its share value so far this year, according to Reuters, but recently announced record third quarter results.

In Q3 of this year, it reported almost 100 million nights and experiences booked, a 29pc growth in revenue to $2.9 billion and its most profitable quarter with net income of $1.2 billion.

Chesky has described the post-pandemic era as “ a golden age of travel”.