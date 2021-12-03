Air travellers to United States must obtain negative Covid-19 test within 24 hours of travel

New rules requiring international air travellers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01am ET (05.01 GMT), according to an order issued late Thursday.

Under current rules, vaccinated international air travellers can present a negative test result obtained within three days of their day of departure. Unvaccinated travellers currently must get a negative Covid-19 test within one day of departure.

Beginning Monday, however, the CDC says "all air travellers, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a negative pre-departure Covid-19 viral test taken the day before they board their flight to the United States."

"You must show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight,” its website states.

The order applies to all passengers aged two or older, and tests can be PCR or antigen.

However, if passengers have recently recovered from Covid-19, they may also show proof in the form of a positive test result taken “no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure... and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel”.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky's order says the agency "must take quick and targeted action to help curtail the introduction and spread of the Omicron variant into the United States."

The tighter testing timeline "provides an added degree of public health protection as scientists continue to assess the Omicron variant," the White House said in a factsheet.

The Biden administration had also been weighing a self-quarantine requirement for everyone entering the country, according to reports, but has held back on that for now.

The US reopened to travellers from dozens of countries, including Ireland, on November 8.

Its new restrictions will mean travellers have to book and source a private test within one day of departure, placing new uncertainty and testing costs on passengers in the run-up to Christmas.

On Monday, the White House said it would bar nearly all foreign nationals from entering the United States from eight southern African countries over fears of the spread of the Omicron variant, but has not extended those travel restrictions to other countries where the new variant has been discovered.

The US top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that he viewed the restrictions on the eight countries as a "temporary measure."

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she would not "expect the lifting of restrictions before we know more about the variant. We will continue to evaluate if additional restrictions need to be put in place."

The CDC’s new testing order notes the Omicron variant has been found in 23 countries. It doesn’t require Covid-19 testing requirements for international travellers crossing US land borders with Canada or Mexico.

It is expected to give airlines a three-day grace period to allow for some travellers to return to the United States with tests taken outside of the one-day window, sources told Reuters.

The administration is considering whether to grant temporary exemptions for about two dozen countries where access to same-day testing is limited, but the details are still being finalised, the sources added. Those exemptions could last for only about a week and are expected to be detailed on Friday.

It comes as Ireland’s new travel testing rules took effect from 00.01AM this morning, and South Korea began a new 10-day quarantine for all inbound travellers for two weeks.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile