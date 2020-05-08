Aer lingus waives change fees for all travel to September 30

An Aer Lingus jet prepares to land at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in 2010. Photo: Tim Boyle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An Aer Lingus aircraft with new livery photographed over Ireland's west coast. Pic: Frank Grealish

Aer Lingus will waive change fees for all flights scheduled to depart up to September 30, the airline has said.

Previously, it had waived such fees to the end of May.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the change reflects the fact that schedule disruption and unease about travel is likely to continue through the summer.

"We want you to be able to book with peace of mind," Aer Lingus says.

Changing a flight normally costs €40.

Customers will be liable for fare differences, however - i.e. they will have to pay any difference between the price of original and rescheduled flights.

The move comes as airline passengers continue to vent frustration over what they claim are difficulties and long wait times in receiving refunds and vouchers for cancelled flights.

Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair say they will honour EU Regulation 261/2014, which stipulates that passengers whose flights are cancelled must be offered the choice of a refund or a rebooking.

Refunds should be issued within seven days, it adds.

Such is the volume of cancellations, however, that Ryanair has said it could take up to three months to process refunds at this stage.

Aer Lingus has expanded its call centre and social media teams, it says, but is struggling with high demand and has asked customers only to contact them directly if they are due to fly in the next 72 hours.

It is also charging a €5 administration fee per person, per flight, for calls to its reservations team.

"This is to allow our team to focus on assisting guests with immediate travel plans within 72 hours," it says. "Of course if you require special assistance when booking, we'll waive this fee."

Meanwhile, Ryanair said this week that it would continue to operate a vastly reduced flight schedule until at least May 28.

"At this time, we expect scheduled flights to return sometime in July," it says.

