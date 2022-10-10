Aer Lingus to restart flights from Dublin Airport to Hartford, Connecticut

Aer Lingus Cabin Crew members Oisin Leong and Kellie Woods with Aer Lingus First Officer Conor Murray as Aer Lingus took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo aircraft (registration EI-NSA, named Saint Thomas). Photo: Fennell Photography

Aer Lingus will recommence a daily transatlantic service from Dublin Airport to Hartford, Connecticut as part of its summer 2023 schedule.

The news follows the announcement of a new route to Cleveland, Ohio for next year, and will bring its total number of transatlantic services to 16.

The daily Hartford flights will resume from March 26 using a single-aisle Airbus A321neoLR aircraft, and provide Bradley International Airport with its only direct flights to Europe.

Fares will start from €199 each-way, including taxes and charges.

"Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans,” said its CEO Lynne Embleton, who last week told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications that the airline was “back on a growth trajectory”.

Aer Lingus operates three transatlantic routes from Manchester, and is growing Dublin Airport as a hub for transatlantic travel. Outbound passengers can also use its US Preclearance facilities, while inbound travellers from North America can connect with the airline’s 28 services to UK and European destinations.

Aer Lingus first introduced its Hartford route in 2016, but it fell prey to the collapse in aviation during the pandemic.

“The resumption of the Aer Lingus route has been a major priority in our recovery strategy,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director.

“We look forward to rebuilding the service, continuing the strong momentum it had prior to the onset of the pandemic, and bringing back easy and quick transatlantic access with an award-winning airline.”

Hartford is the capital of Connecticut, often referred to as the ‘insurance capital of the world’, and is home to the Mark Twain House and close to Yale University.